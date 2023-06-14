Is Zion Williamson More Trouble Than He’s Worth? The NBA Player’s Scandalous Dating History and Injury-Plagued Seasons Could Force Pelicans to Trade the Former No. 1 Pick

The New Orleans Pelicans could be turning the page on the guy they once looked at as the savior of their franchise.

Zion Williamson was drafted by the Pelicans in the 2019 NBA draft as the first overall pick, but it hasn’t been the ideal start for either side.

Williamson has only played 114 games over a four-year period and missed the entire 2021 season. His injury history and now recent allegations made by ex-adult film star Moriah Mills have forced the team to look elsewhere to possibly replace the 22-year-old star.

Zion Williamson sitting courtside at a Pelicans game. (Getty Images)

Shams Charania, the Athletic and FanDuel TV’s reporter, said that there are rumors that the Pelicans are looking to move up from their current 14th draft spot in the 2023 NBA draft to get Scoot Henderson. He also stated that they are willing to part ways with Williamson in a trade package to move up in the draft.

“They’re a team to really keep an eye on going into the draft next Thursday,” Charania said. “I’m told they’re going after Scoot Henderson. They want Scoot Henderson in this draft. Right now, they’re at 14 — they’re not going to get him at 14. But when you look at the picks that it will take to get him, two or three — most likely the No. 2 slot.”

He continued, “They’re having conversations with the Hornets I’m told about getting that No. 2 pick. The question is how does a trade work? Do the Pelicans look hard internally about moving Zion Williamson? Would they move Zion Williamson? Those are the big questions.”

The trade rumors are not a surprise coming from the Pelicans. They traded away Anthony Davis in June 2019 to the Los Angeles Lakers while he was still in his prime. Davis had an injury history just like Williamson and was also a former No. 1 overall pick, but he didn’t have the off-the-court baggage.

Dirty Laundry

The news of the trade rumors was reported after Mills aired out her affair with Williamson on Twitter. Mills expressed she was hurt when she found out that he was having a baby with his girlfriend Ahkeema.

Mills is currently on a two-week Twitter rant that seems like it will never end. Last week, she exposed messages between her and Williamson about their secret affair of more than two years. She specifically pointed out their encounters throughout the 2021 season, which is the year he missed due to a foot injury.

Started off as a sneaky link but we fell in love @Zionwilliamson I always said a baby is a deal breaker for me haven’t slept in days emotionally distressed you hurt me big time not even going to front . Eventually we became more until this mysterious pregnancy im fuck up bad… pic.twitter.com/a1DVFoucBQ — Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillsss) June 10, 2023

Another woman Yami Taylor spoke about an alleged relationship with Williamson as well. She blasted him on her Instagram account.

“I never gave u a 3 some or never had a OnlyFans or was on Pornhub so I guess I was all play I probably never had a chance u nasty a** sex addict,” Taylor wrote on Instagram.

Recently, Mills also accused the mother of Williamson’s unborn child of being a sex trafficker. She posted several messages sent to her by anonymous women who claimed that Ahkeema kidnapped and coerced them into doing unspeakable sexual acts. Mills also took it a step further by tagging the official Twitter handles of the Pelicans and the NBA.

More Trouble Than He Is Worth

Williamson’s recent drama coupled with his injury history is a valid reason to move on from him if you are the Pelicans.

He averaged 26 points, seven rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game last season in 29 games. He is a force on both ends of the floor with the combination of his explosive athleticism and size. But it is hard for a team to commit to a player if he is barely on the floor and his off-the-court drama is making its way back to their locker room.

Last summer, he signed a five-year extension with the Pelicans worth $194 million. The new deal doesn’t kick in until this season.

The trade talk also seems to be more than just rumors, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst explained in detail on “Get Up.”

“One team that has emerged that really would like to move up from their spot at 14th are the New Orleans Pelicans, potentially hunting a star-caliber player, maybe like a guy like Scoot Henderson,” said Windhorst.

“The Pelicans have had some cursory discussions from what I’ve been told. There haven’t been any offers made necessarily yet, but it makes you not really take too far of a leap to wonder… If the Pelicans are gonna make for the first time truly Zion Williamson available.”

.@WindhorstESPN explains the likelihood of the Pelicans trading Zion Williamson and moving up in the draft to go after a guy such as Scoot Henderson 👀 pic.twitter.com/OoqZ3Scs4L — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 14, 2023

The Rockets have emerged as a team that is possibly willing to do a deal with the Pelicans, according to multiple reports.

They certainly have the young assets available to make a deal and currently have the fourth pick in the draft. Henderson, whom the Pelicans are targeting to move up and draft, will not be around at the fourth spot if the two teams were to make a deal. Regardless, Williamson could be making preparations for his new baby and moving to a new city in the coming weeks.