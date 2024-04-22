‘You the Reason He Playing This Good’: GloRilla Doubles Down on Possible Damian Lillard Crush, Debuts ‘GloLillard’ Jersey to Seemingly Mock His Estranged Wife

Grammy Award nominee GloRilla initially publicly expressed her interest in NBA star Damian Lillard in February. After asking if Lillard was romantically linked to anyone, GloRilla made it clear that the 33-year-old basketball star had caught her eye.

“Cause I want him #GetemGlo,” she wrote on X, alongside a photo of her standing next to Lillard who was holding the NBA All-Star Game MVP trophy. GloRilla followed up the post by seemingly dismissing Lillard’s romantic partner by writing, “Whoever she is can’t whoop me so I really dgaf.”

Lillard’s estranged ex-wife, Kay’la Lillard, entered the chat when when she jumped on her Instagram Stories on April 17 to poke fun at the 24-year-old music star. She shared a social media post which displayed GloRilla’s mugshot, whose real name is Gloria Hallelujah Woods, and wrote, “Free GloLillard #sisterwife.”

On April 19, the Suwanee Police Department released bodycam footage which showed the responding police officer knocking on the car that the “Yeah Glo!” rapper was driving in the Atlanta exurb. GloRilla later informed the officer that she was leaving a nightclub. She also seemed surprised that the officer did not recognize her. “But you don’t know who I am,” she said to the officer, adding, “I’m on your TV.”

Kay’La’s post may have prompted GloRilla to indirectly reaffirm her apparent affection for Lillard. The musician showed off a custom yellow jersey that featured the nickname “GloLillard” on back, which was an apparent reference to Milwaukee Bucks guard. The custom jersey also featured the number 0, which is Lillard’s longtime NBA jersey number.

GloRilla shows off her GloLillard #0 jersey 👀😂🏀

pic.twitter.com/9SoDiQeL5r — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) April 21, 2024

Lillard filed for divorce on Oct. 2, 2023, after a two-year marriage with Kay’La. On March 7, TMZ asked Lillard if he had been in touch with GloRilla since she sent social media that sparked a frenzy, but he was mum on any potential brewing romance and simply responded by saying, “No comment.”

It was “Dame Time” in Lillard’s playoffs debut with the Bucks on April 21. He delivered an electric performance to help lift Milwaukee to a 109-94 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the first-round Eastern Conference series. The superstar point guard’s 35 points over the first two quarters set a record for the most points in a half in the franchise’s playoff history.

The “GloLillard” jersey apparently caught the attention of Evan Turner, who played alongside Lillard for three seasons. “The GLOLillard jersey is actually a wavy touch. My dawg’s legend has grown even more,” Turner wrote on X on April 21.

Others argued that GloRilla has been somewhat of a good luck charm for Lillard. Shortly before GloRilla posted the now infamous photo with Lillard, he scored 39 points and was named the game’s MVP.