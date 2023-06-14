‘Making the 50’s Look Like the 20’s!’: Halle Berry Delivers a ‘Subtle Serve’ as She Confidently Shows Off Her Toned Legs In New Mirror Selfie

Halle Berry is heating up the internet again after she shared another sultry selfie.

Three months after sharing her steamy nudes on social media, the Oscar-winning actress returned with a more modest photo that gave fans just a sneak-peak preview.

Halle Berry shares a stunning new mirror selfie as she poses in a long gown with a high slit. (Photo: @halleberry/Instagram.)

Berry wore a champagne-colored thin-strap satin dress with a high slit that started right at her hip in the photo, paired with matching strappy heels. She captioned the June 12 post, “subtle Tuesday serve,” and serve is exactly what she did.

She covered up her platinum pixie haircut with blonde ombre bundles that rested on her shoulders. The image received over 223,000 likes from social media users and over 4,300 comments from fans gushing over her good looks.

Many couldn’t help but notice that the 56-year-old looks much younger than her age in the selfie.

“Somebody been workin out legs.”

“Thank you for making the 50’s look like the 20’s! Yes.”

“HALLE DONT HURT’EM SIS.”

“Age like wine you are the definition of black don’t crack.”

“That dress is sensational but its the person in it that makes it better.”

Berry shared the same photo on Twitter, which has now been viewed more than 8.3. million times. But many are still talking about the nude balcony photos she shared back in April.

i do what i wanna do. 💋 pic.twitter.com/hDIkyfiy53 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 8, 2023

The “Monster’s Ball” star turned virtual heads when she posted a nude of herself drinking a glass of wine while standing on a balcony, as she strategically covered all of her important body parts.

“i do what i wanna do,” she tweeted with the photo.

Aside from her good looks, fans are patiently waiting on Berry’s next movie. In 2020, she released her directorial debut “Bruised,” which is also starred in, and in 2022 she appeared in “Moonfall.”

Berry is currently working on the film “Maude v Maude” with Angelina Jolie. Both women will star in and produce the action thriller. The film’s plot is hush-hush at the moment, but according to Deadline, it will resemble a “Bond vs. Bourne” type of film — a reference to the James Bond action flicks with Sean Connery, Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan, and the “Bourne Identity” films with Matt Damon.

Berry previously starred in the 2002 Bond film, “Die Another Day,” with Pierce Brosnan.