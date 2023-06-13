‘That Last Scene In That Episode Would Have Definitely Hit Different’: Method Man Supports Redman’s Decision to Leave ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ Fans Revisit His Character’s Final Moments

Method Man is offering fans some explanation as to why fellow rapper Redman was replaced in the latest season of “Power Book II: Ghost.”

On the Starz series, Method Man — whose legal name is Clifford Smith Jr. — plays a greedy lawyer named Davis MacLean. Redman, who had a minor role in season two and a recurring role in season three, played his brother, Theo Rollins.

During an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” on June 12, the “Wu-Tang” rapper suggested that Redman lost his role because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Method Man appears on “The Breakfast Club” on June 12, 2023. (Photo: “The Breakfast Club” screenshot/YouTube)

“You really wanna know why? He wouldn’t get the jab,” said Method Man at the 27:49 mark of the interview, when asked by hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy. “At least that’s what I heard, you know.”

“Did I talk to Redman about it? No. I mean, we, we close-close. Like s—t like that don’t even need to be said,” Method Man added. “But it happens. He’s not the first or the last person that’ll probably happen to.”

The “Bring the Pain” rapper then mentioned “9-1-1” actor Rockmond Dunbar, who exited the FOX series after failing to comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandates on set in 2021. Regardless, he said he supports his longtime friend and music brother and any decision he makes for himself.

Related: Rockmond Dunbar Exits ‘9-1-1’ After Religious Exemption from COVID-19 Vaccine Was Denied

“Redman, he made a decision and I stick by whatever that decision was,” he said. “If he feels that was best for him, I agree with him.”

Anybody else peeped they switched Redman out on power for some random ass nigga lmfao 50 think he slick lmaoooo…😭😂 pic.twitter.com/TcoTyr39C0 — $⛷ (@rayskii1k) April 3, 2023

Redman’s character was sick and incarcerated for a crime that his brother actually committed. Fans were immediately shocked and stunned after he was replaced by “Ray Donovan” actor Jordan Mahome in season three.

Method Man’s remarks seemingly confirm Redman’s statement in a previous interview during an episode of the YouTube show “HitStory Makers” last November.

“You know what? I walked away from it,” he recalled when asked why he left the series. “Yes, because they wanted me to be vaccinated. And I’m not vaccinating s—t.”

Fans of the show had mixed reactions to the news Method Man shared. Many were confused that he referred to the COVID-19 vaccine as a “jab,” and others expressed their views on Redman’s replacement.

“I’m happy y’all explained Jab to me. Because I was very confused.”

“Red been true to himself since the start. If he willing to lose bag over a stab…he gone make next papers elsewhere.”

“I thought that the jab wasn’t a requirement anymore. I didn’t like the replacement.”

“I respect Redman’s decision but that last scene in that episode would have definitely hit different if he was still playing Davis’s brother.”

Viewers were first introduced to Mahome, Theo’s replacement, following the airing of episode three, titled “Human Capital.” Davis ended up pulling some strings and getting his brother released from prison. By episode eight, titled, “Sacrifice,” Theo died by suicide after he murdered another dirty lawyer who worked for his brother, Cooper Saxe.