Anita Baker Claims There’s More to the Story After Babyface Was ‘Asked Not to Perform’ at Her Concert Last Month, Says They Made Amends Years Ago After His Reps Sued Her for Backing Out of Another Show

More details have emerged after Anita Baker’s concert fiasco last month that left fans outraged after learning her opener, Babyface, was “asked not to perform” as scheduled.

As previously reported, the legendary songstress was flooded with backlash and recriminations from concertgoers demanding refunds due to Babyface not performing during her concert on May 10.

The show, which took place in Newark, New Jersey, experienced a lengthy delay before the “Never Keeping Secrets” vocalist informed fans that time constraints did not allow him to perform his set.

Singer Anita Baker onstage during 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on Dec. 5, 2019, in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at the Prudential Center. I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight,” read a message posted on Babyface’s social media accounts.

Some of the “Don’t Be Cruel” songwriter’s supporters responded by slamming Baker for an alleged history of problematic showmanship.

Complaints launched against her included allegations that she exhibited problematic behavior while on “The Heat” tour with Luther Vandross over three decades ago. More than a few people also alleged that she had stiffed Maxwell out of his scheduled performance as well.

Babyface, who was born Kenneth Edmonds, addressed the backlash aimed at Baker. He told TMZ, “I would never shade Anita Baker. I have too much love and respect for her, and I look forward to continuing the tour. I was just reiterating what the stagehand was saying following all of the tech difficulties.”

As explained by Baker in a May 11 tweet, “tech/video wall/glitched. Caused a delay. Live Nation/Producers took responsibility. I/We/Us went onstage, anyway. Late…but, love prevailed.” The “I Apologize” singer further explained that issues with Live Nation’s production team were exacerbated due to other arena events that had taken place.

the TECH/Video Wall/Glitched. 😩Caused a Delay. Live Nation/Producers took responsibility🙏🏾… I/We/Us went Onstage, ANYway. Late… but, Love PREVAILED❤️#AnitaBaker https://t.co/u6uwBhw9Mj — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) May 11, 2023

The following night, May 12, Babyface and his band performed their set at the next tour stop. Baker shared a photo of her and the fellow R&B crooner on stage together. She captioned it, “Thank you. So much love and respect… We did iiiiii… Another lovely sold out concert.”

Seemingly proving to fans that they had buried the hatchet over the bungled New Jersey show, he retweeted the post, adding, “THEE Songstress, THEE Legend… what an incredible night! Thank YOU.”

But old news of what fans perceived to be a fallout between the two music icons was renewed on June 6 when the “Giving You the Best That I Got” artist responded to old tweets regarding the defused issue.

“Anita Baker needs to stop having co-headliners if she going to continue to act this way. She did this a while back with Maxwell,” claimed a Twitter user.

Baker responded, “Dear Sir. My companies have no contract for co-headlining concerts. My corps executive percentage agreements with its trademark as headliner. I have never worked with my friend Maxwell. Your statements constitute slander and create liability.”

The user deleted the tweet and issued an apology, but by then Baker was already on a roll, unveiling more details in response to other dated tweets. In response to another that read, “I concur. She’s also had major beef with Luther when touring together years ago,” she hit back with even more receipts.

“Mr. Vandross and I were one of the most successful R&B/Pop sold out arena concert tours of its time. We created joy, jobs and commerce for our community. As successful business partners often do? We had disagreements. We also had joy. *Balance,” tweeted Baker.

Dear Ma'am.

Mr. Vandross & I were one of the Most Successful R&B/Pop, Sold Out, Arena Concert Tours, of its Time. We Created Joy, Jobs & Commerce for Our Community. As, Successful Business Partners often do? We had disagreements. We also, had Joy🌞

*Balance

abxo🎼 https://t.co/iIMIa7qzpt — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 6, 2023

Further clearing the air, the eight-time Grammy Award winner revealed that Live Nation took the fall for Babyface’s canceled performance last month. “Live Nation took full responsibility. I went on my stage at the appropriate time. Did my job without benefits of full production.”

The 65-year-old went on to share a photo of a large bouquet of white roses she received from the LaFace Records co-founder to quiet any lingering speculation of bad blood between them.

The handwritten note read, “We are all at the mercy of technology. I have nothing but respect for out. Let’s have a great show tonight. Kenny.”

In her caption, Baker stated, “Another truth?… My company defended and prevailed against the lawsuit filed (not by Babyface, but by his reps at the time). Kenny came to me YEARS ago in the spirit of community and WE put it ALL behind us and came together in love, peace, music and community and 4giveness.”

The lawsuit in reference stems from 2006 when Babyface’s legal team sued over an alleged breach of contract and unpaid royalties. The suit claimed he and Baker came to a verbal agreement to commit to four concerts, but only two dates were fulfilled. According to Billboard, he claimed he was owed $150,000 for the other two shows but had not received payment.

His reps also attempted to collect at least $100,000 for “Like You Used to Do” royalties. He co-wrote and produced the ballad that appears on Baker’s 2004 album “My Everything.”

Fans had mixed reactions to some of the revelations in her latest tweet session. Among the comments were remarks like:

“Clear them aunty! Every. Single. One.”

“I was at that show. We heard baby face rehearsing..but when the curtains open up..all his equipment was being dragged off stage and some guy came out to say babyface will not be performing. She was too much.”

“I knew her and baby face had a little beef or entanglement back in the day..she couldn’t wait to get him back. I love us.”

“It’s Anita Baker’s fault. She did it to Luther and Maxwell.”

Babyface and Baker have nine more shows scheduled for the “Anita Baker — The Songstress” tour that concludes on Dec. 23 in Oakland, California. The two are scheduled to hit the stage next on June 30 at United Center in Chicago.