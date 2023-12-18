Anita Baker Faces Backlash for Booting Fans from Concert Mid-Song In Houston: ‘Security, Help Them Out … Of My Front Row’

Anita Baker is giving fans the best that she got and a little bit of the worst, too, according to several individuals who attended her recent concert in Houston, Texas.

The 65-year-old performer’s showmanship has once again been called into question as videos of her stopping her show to address concertgoers whom she deemed to be an issue.

At one point, she sang, “Turn off the camera, baby. I don’t know who you are. Move back, get ’em back.” In another instance, Baker requested, “Security, help them out, and I mean out of my front row.” Some concertgoers defended the “Sweet Love” songstress with claims that she issued several demands for front-row attendees to not record her but her directives were ignored.

Anita Baker criticized for recent performance where she kicked fans out of the arena mid-song. (Photo: @iamanitabaker/X)

In the comments of a post showing her booting fans from the Houston Toyota Center, one person claimed Baker hit the stage two hours late, had an unorganized set list, and stirred confusion with an attempt to switch to a second stage. She also allegedly went over her allotted time and did not give a good vocal performance to her audience.

Another person wrote, “Old people be thinking cause they old they can do whatever.” While a third stated, “Never forget what she did to the [goat emoji] babyface smh.” The social hysteria surrounding the videos comes months after Baker booted Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds off her tour.

Apparently Anita Baker’s out on tour wild’n…. pic.twitter.com/na3VkmylZV — Carl Thomas’ Turtleneck (Real Name’s KJ) (@therealkj4) December 17, 2023

She faced a mounting backlash from his fanbase stemming from a New Jersey show where the “Whip Appeal” singer-songwriter was “asked not to perform” last May. The floodgates of critical comments opened when Baker attempted to defend herself against claims of being a difficult peer to Edmonds and other artists, such as Luther Vandross, in the past.

Amid the current and ongoing backlash, Baker has continued to hit back at the negative fan reviews.

“The REAL News? Via Industry Touring Mag *Poll Star* The Songstress Longevity Tour, is a Record Breaking SOLD OUT, Success, for My demographic. The Best Fans,” she tweeted.

Baker went on to share video clips and images of more positive comments about her Houston showcase.

In another post, she appeared to send a warning: “When they realize, they can’t Stop Your Blessings?… they simply Lie. As in, Liability Screenshots? Are 4Ever. Lyrics I’m as petty, as you are.”

With the year winding down, fans will have two remaining opportunities to see the legendary vocalist. The second-to-last will take place in Los Angeles on Dec. 22, and the final concert will be in Oakland, California, on Dec. 23.