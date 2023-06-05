‘JD Sinking In the Floor Right Now’: Janet Jackson Shocks Fans, Shares Onstage Kiss with Her 23-Year-Old Dancer Months After Jermaine Dupri’s Surprise Appearance on Her Tour

Janet Jackson got really “Nasty” with one of her backup dancers at a recent stop on her “Together Again” tour.

Over the weekend, a clip of the legendary pop artist kissing 23-year-old Darius “Dario” Boatner made rounds online. According to a Jackson fan page, their make-out session occurred during her live show at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, Texas.

Janet Jackson receives mixed reactions after she shares an onstage kiss with her backup dancer who is 34 years younger than her. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

In the video, 57-year-old Jackson is seen caressing the side of Boatner’s face before cupping the shirtless dancer’s chin right before placing a passionate smooch on his lips.

A mixture of cheers, gasps, screams, and applause quickly arose from her audience members whose voices conveyed their shocked reaction.

Related: Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri Spark Rekindling Rumors After Reuniting Onstage

The Shade Room obtained the clip and reshared it on their Instagram page, where many users found themselves with divided opinions. While some deemed Jackson’s act “inappropriate” due to their vast age difference, a few felt she and Boatner’s passionate kiss was simply for entertainment.

“If this was an older man and a young lady, the comment section would be in SHAMBLES and y’all know it lol!”



“Inappropriate.”



“Janet used to get much more freaky at her concerts.”

“It’s performance, it’s a stage kiss.”

One fan felt it was necessary to bring up the “Come On Get Up” singer’s ex-boyfriend Jermaine Dupri, writing, “JD sinking in the floor rn.”

But a few fans began to wonder how Dupri would feel about her performance. After their recent reunion a few weeks ago, many fans were left hoping he and Jackson would give their relationship another try.

During her tour stop in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 26, Jackson brought out Dupri to perform her 2006 hit song, “Do It 2 Me.”

This reunion shook up social media and prompted fans to encourage the performers to “spin the block” back to each other. Though their performance didn’t officially confirm a romantic reunion, many users are wishfully thinking that they will soon find their way back together.

Last night, Jermaine Dupri surprised everyone by joining Janet Jackson on stage to perform "Do It 2 Me" during her first of two sold-out shows in Atlanta 🥰 pic.twitter.com/PIz1nCOlsJ — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) April 27, 2023

The “Rhythm Nation” artist and record producer began dating back in 2002 after meeting at one of Jackson’s concerts, Dupri has said. Throughout their seven-year relationship, the couple faced infidelity, on his part, and struggled to hash out making quality time.

In the “Janet Jackson” four-part docuseries, she claimed that Dupri was a “workaholic” who couldn’t “carve out just a little time for me.”

After their relationship ended, Jackson went on to marry Wissam Al Mana. The two share a 6-year-old son, Eissa, together but divorced in 2017.

As for Dupri, he has not yet been married but does have a 25-year-old daughter, Shaniah Mauldin, whom he shares with Pam Sweat. He also has a 12-year-old daughter, Jalynn Dupri, with a woman named Sarai Jones.