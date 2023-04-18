‘That’s the Highest for Me Being a Mama’: Janet Jackson Chokes Up While Talking About Her 6-Year-Old Son and How Much She Loves Motherhood

Janet Jackson wears many hats, from being a pop icon, to a philanthropist, to an author, she does it all!

But, in a recent interview, the singer was nearly brought to tears as she explained why her role as a mother is the title she’s most proud of.

The “I Get Lonely” songstress chatted with “Today” show anchor Sheinelle Jones on Monday, April 17, and ranked all of the titles she’s earned since stepping out into the entertainment industry.

Janet Jackson gets choked up while sharing why being a mother is her “biggest gratification.” (Pictured: @janetjackson/Instagram)

While noting that her accomplishments “all have a place,” Jackson recognized becoming a mom is the one that “gives me the biggest gratification.”

“Mama,” said Jackson. “That’s it.”

The 56-year-old has a six-year-old son, Eissa Al Mana, whom she shares with Qatari businessman and ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The two were married from 2012 until 2017.

Jackson went on to share that she loves “everything” about motherhood and loving on her little one.

“When you’re tired, when you need a break I just love it all,” she confessed. “I love it all. When you’re in that moment, you see something special happens, that’s like ‘Oh my God.’ And I know I’m gonna remember this for the rest of my life.”

The actress began choking up as she remembered a particular moment that aligned with her statement.

“Sorry, I’m getting emotional cause I’m thinking of one thing in particular and I’ll never forget it,’ said Jackson. “It’s just so beautiful and I just thought, ‘That’s my baby.’”

Before the segment switched gears, Jackson reiterated her ranking to Jones, stating, “That’s the highest for me, being a mama.”

[THREAD]



Some women you may know that gave birth after Age 40:



10. Janet Jackson was 50 years old when she gave birth to her first son. pic.twitter.com/E1Sadrvvrt — Eyedentity (@Eyedentytee) January 24, 2023

The five-time Grammy winner had her son at the age of 50 on Jan. 3, 2017. For his sixth birthday, Jackson shared an appreciation message written for the child on her Instagram page.

“To my beautiful baby Eissa, Happy 6th Birthday! I LUV you and I’m so proud of who you are,” she posted without uploading a photo of him.

Since his birth, Jackson has managed to keep Eissa out of the limelight, but sporadically shares photos of him, or his toys, on her social media platforms.

Being an A-list celebrity with a fully stacked schedule, one can assume that Jackson would hire a nanny to help her care for her child, but that is far from the truth.

In a 2019 interview with Australia’s Stellar Magazine, she revealed that she was a “working mother.”



“I don’t have a nanny. I do it all myself,” she said. “Of course, when I’m working someone watches him. At all other times, it’s my baby and me.”



The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer added that her approach to work has changed since birthing her only child.

“I still love work, but he comes first,” Jackson affirmed, “I work less hours than what I used to.”

While she continues to work as a full-time mommy, Jackson is also currently on the road for her “Together Again” tour with special guest Ludacris.

The tour began last week, and her next stop is Orlando, Florida on April 19.