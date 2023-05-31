‘That Settlement Came Right In Time’: Flo Rida Agrees to Pay $500,000 Annually In Child Support for Disabled Son Months After Multi-Million Dollar Settlement from Celsius

Flo Rida has agreed to a court-ordered child support package for his disabled son with ex-girlfriend Alexis Adams.

The “My House” artist is the father to 6-year-old Zohar Paxton Dillard, who is reportedly autistic and also suffers from the neurological disability hydrocephalus. The young boy was also seriously injured in March after falling from a fifth-story apartment building window in New Jersey. His pelvis was shattered and he also suffered from a laceration to the liver, as well as internal bleeding, collapsed lungs and fractured toes.

The recording artist — whose legal name is Tramar Lacel Dillard — agreed to the child-support terms during a court hearing in New York City on May 25.

The 43-year-old was ordered to pay $14,000 monthly in child support and $2,212 per month for his child’s health insurance. He will also make a one-time payment to Adams in the amount of $188,000 for outstanding expenses. Dillard was also ordered to set up a $300,000 escrow account for his son’s needs; that account must be renewed every September.

The “Low” rapper released a statement after his son’s accident, thanking his fans for their support and requesting privacy.

“He is getting the best medical care and miraculously survived a tragic fall,” he wrote on social media. “I ask for your continued prayers as he undergoes rehabilitation but I would appreciate that this remain a private matter.”

Adams previously had accused Dillard of failing to pay Zohar’s health insurance premiums for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, causing him to lose coverage in 2020.

Adams’ attorney Dror Bikel told Insider that his client is “grateful” for the case to finally come to a close.

“She’s grateful to the court, and that it’s over,” Bikel said. Dillard had no comment and hid his face with a folder as he left the proceedings.

The outlet claimed that Bikel and Dillard’s lawyer, Stephen L. Drummond, had a bit of a screaming match outside the courtroom.

“Either we’re going to go to trial, or we’re reaching an agreement — I don’t want to talk anymore,” Bikel said reportedly, prompting Drummond reportedly to reply, “You want war? I’m ready for war. I’m waiting for a number from you. I was in the Marine Corps. I’m used to war.”

Earlier this year in January, the five-time Grammy-nominated artist won a lucrative settlement worth $82 million against the energy drink company Celsius, and some social media users noted that the funds came just in time, given the family court’s ruling.

Dillard has reportedly only met Zohar one time, but Drummond said his client hopes to begin monthly “visitations” with his son.