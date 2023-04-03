Flo Rida Accused of Not Paying Health Insurance Premiums for Son In Critical Condition After Fall from Five-Story Apartment Building

Flo Rida has been accused of failing to pay the health insurance premiums of his son, who fell from a fifth-story apartment building on March 4 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Flo Rida attends The Maxim Big Game Experience at The Fairmont on February 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Maxim)



Zohar Paxton Dillard reportedly suffered from a shattered pelvis, a liver laceration, internal bleeding, collapsed lungs, and fractured toes. According to the child’s mother, Alexis Adams, the “My House” rapper has not paid the health insurance bills for Zohar, a situation compounded by the medical bills incurred by his fall, per Insider.

Dillard was mandated to pay his son’s health insurance premiums in a court-ordered child support agreement back in 2018.

The recording artist whose legal name is — Tramar Lacel Dillard — has not responded to Adams’ accusations but thanked his fans for their support following the tragic accident on his Instagram Stories while asking for privacy.

Flo Rida‘s six-year-old son is in the Intensive Care Unit after falling from a five-story apartment building window earlier this month.



Let's keep Zohar in your prayers 🙏🏾

#FloRida #AlexisAdams #Zohar #Lovelytitv pic.twitter.com/hN0ltj6fr6 — lovelyti (@lovelyti) March 30, 2023

“Great day, thank you to everyone who reached out with their concerns and prayers for my son. He is getting the best medical care and miraculously survived a tragic fall,” he wrote. “I ask for your continued prayers as he undergoes rehabilitation but I would appreciate that this remain a private matter.”

Adams told the outlet in January that the recording artist has not fulfilled his child support agreement to pay for his son’s education as well as his health insurance. Dillard was ordered to pay $9,000 monthly for child support plus the full cost of his health insurance and education.

The outlet noted that the little boy’s Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield insurance ended in March of 2020 after Flo Rida “failed to pay the monthly premium for Zohar’s health insurance,” which totaled $6,616.68. Adams also claimed that Zohar was on Medicaid but that it does not cover the physical therapy he needs for his recovery.

Adams said she also owes $200,000 to her son’s school for tuition costs. Dillard reportedly requested that the court reduce his monthly child support payments in December of 2022.

Flo Rida won an $82 million award against the energy drink company Celsius on Jan. 18, but Adams says she was not impressed.

“Tramar winning $82.6 million didn’t surprise me,” she told Insider, adding that his complying with their “child support order by reinstating Zohar’s health insurance and being a real family man and father to our son would actually impress me.”

Adams filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of New Jersey against Goldberg Management for negligence. The grieving mother is also suing window installers and a construction company for negligence in their maintenance of the property.