‘This Feels Like a Nightmare’: Flo Rida’s 6-Year-Old Son Severely Injured After a Fifth-Floor Fall out of an Apartment Window, Child’s Mother Files Lawsuit

Flo Rida’s is thanking fans for their “concerns and prayers” four days after the mother of his 6-year-old son filed a lawsuit regarding serious injuries their child suffered after a fall from a fifth-floor apartment window.

The mother filed a lawsuit against the management company for her New Jersey apartment over the matter on Monday, March 27. The child reportedly spent time in ICU and, according to the Los Angeles Times, remains hospitalized with injuries to include a shattered pelvis, a liver laceration, fractured toes, internal bleeding, and collapsed lungs.

In a March 30 Instagram story, Flo Rida spoke of his son getting treatment after he “miraculously survived a tragic fall.”

Flo Rida’s son suffers serious injuries following a fifth-floor apartment window fall. (Photos: Flo Rida/Instagram.)

“Great day, thank you to everyone who reached out with their concerns and prayers for my son. He is getting the best medical care and miraculously survived a tragic fall,” Flo Rida wrote. “I ask for your continued prayers as he undergoes rehabilitation but I would appreciate that this remain a private matter.”

On March 4, Zohar Paxton Dillard fell roughly 50 feet out of the window of the apartment of his mother, Alexis Adams, and landed on concrete.

Adams is suing the building’s management company, Goldberg Management, for negligence. The case was filed in the Superior Court of New Jersey.

She also is suing a construction company and window installers for maintaining the premises “in a negligent, careless and reckless manner creating foreseeable and dangerous conditions and activities on the premises,” as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

According to News 12 New Jersey, Adams claims the building’s management company had “windows that posed a hazardous condition,” which played a part in her child’s fall from the property reported to be in Jersey City.

#njmornings 6-year old son of rapper @official_flo hospitalized with serious injuries after falling from a 5th floor #JerseyCity apartment in early March. The child’s mother has filed a lawsuit claiming building equipped with windows that posed a hazardous condition. @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/Ahc9LiCjci — Tony Caputo (@TonyCaputo) March 30, 2023

Dillard reportedly is a special needs child who has been diagnosed with autism, and a neurological condition called hydrocephalus, which is a buildup of fluids in cavities of the brain.

In a written statement obtained by the New Jersey outlet, Adams said, “As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces.”

She continued, “I am devastated, angry, and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures.”

Her child’s injuries reportedly include multiple pelvis fractures, metatarsal fractures, internal bleeding, a grade III liver laceration, and collapsed lungs.

While Adams publicly has spoken out about the tragic news, Flo Rida has not.

The former lovers have had their fair share of public disagreements in the past surrounding the “Low” rapper’s involvement in their child’s life.

Though it was not confirmed true, there were claims made about Rida, whose real name is Tramar Lacel Dillard, stating that he spoke ill of his special needs son.

According to RadarOnline, in 2021, Adams reportedly shared that, “Flo Rida has only seen his son once during the paternity test but kept his shades on, and his back turned.”

Back in 2017, the Florida native spoke with TMZ, where he denied all deadbeat claims placed his way by revealing that he was giving his child’s mother monthly payments of $5,000.

A year later, Rida’s monthly payment to Adams increased by $4,000, per Bossip, and he was ordered to cough up an extra $50,000 for legal fees over his disabled child.