‘Makes You Want to Have a Sister’: Tamar and Toni Braxton’s Chaotic Live Video Has Fans Cracking Up Over Their Hilarious Relationship

Sisters Tamar and Toni Braxton gave fans a glimpse into their Mother’s Day by sharing a comical Instagram Live video.

The eight-minute clip was uploaded on the “Love & War” singer’s Instagram page and showed the two ladies enjoying each other’s company while they sang tunes and drank Champagne.

Toni Braxton (left) and Tamar Braxton (right). (Photos: @tonibraxton/Instagram, @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

According to Tamar, she had “at least seven” glasses of Champagne and claimed her sister had two. Despite the consumption disparity, the “Un-Break My Heart” singer seemed more impaired than her baby sister. Per Toni, she blamed her inebriation on being a “lightweight.”

Throughout Tamar’s Instagram Live they showed love to R&B “Vocal Bible” Brandy by imitating her mezzo-soprano vocal range. It appeared as if Tamar and Toni were having the time of their lives, for they couldn’t contain their rambunctious laughter, which erupted every few seconds.

Before their video closed, the two sisters wished all of the mothers who were watching the live a “happy Mother’s Day.” The two prominent singers are mothers themselves; Toni has two sons, 21-year-old Denim Cole and 20-year-old Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Keri Lewis.

As for Tamar, she has one son, 9-year-old Logan Vince Herbert, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Vincent Herbert.

Not too long after the video hit Tamar’s social media page, several fans expressed their love and adoration for the sisters, suggesting the women go live together more often.

“So fun! Love when you and Toni go live”

“My God these 2 people are the sweetest sisters together. It just makes you want to have a sister”

“Y’all need to go live all time Toni voice”

The sisters received love back in March after going live and singing the theme song of the children’s television show “Reading Rainbow.”

While they seem to be pretty close now, this wasn’t always the case. Tamar and Toni struggled to see eye to eye for a very long time. Their explosive arguments were documented on the We TV reality show “Braxton Family Values.”

* i can honestly say this i seen both sides of this argument but i really hate when Toni + Tamar would argue. 😩😩 https://t.co/sjPHUHofUG — 𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬,𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜. (@StevieDerrick_) December 22, 2022

The root of their feud was finally revealed in 2018 during the show’s sixth season after Iyanla Vanzant coached them through their differences.

During the therapy session, Toni said she does not like the way Tamar expresses herself. After voicing her reason for her disapproval, Toni came to realize that she’s ultimately disappointed in who Tamar has been since infancy.

“That’s not a nice thing to feel,” the seven-time Grammy winner concluded before apologizing to her sister, “Sorry, Tay.”



Without hesitation, Tamar replied, “It’s OK.”

Tamar and Toni’s relationship has definitely grown since 2018, and it appears their sisterhood is currently stronger than ever.