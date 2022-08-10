‘She Sounds More Like Toni Than Toni’: Tamar Braxton Demonstrates How to Sing Like Toni Braxton 

Will the real Toni Braxton please stand up?

Fans were amazed this week after the Grammy Award-winning singer’s younger sibling Tamar Braxton took to her TikTok page, where she gave an eerily good impersonation of the “Breathe Again” singer’s signature contralto voice.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 01: (L-R) Tamar Braxton and Toni Braxton attend the 2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at Woodruff Arts Center on September 1, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

In the brief clip, Tamar, who appeared on camera with a bare face, wearing what appeared to be PJs, told fans, “I love you so much so I’m gon’ show you how to do Toni Braxton.”

She continued, “You got to put base in your throat. Like,” she said, clearing her throat some, “like you finna cough or burp or something … like you can’t finish no sentence and you just got to have that real deep emotion like can’t nobody understand nothing you saying.”

Moments later, the 45-year-old began, “First thing Monday morning, I’m gonna pack my tears away,” singing the lyrics to Toni’s critically acclaimed 1996 smash R&B single “Let It Flow.” Tamar could not finish the entire verse as laughter overcame the “Love and War” songbird.

Still, fans were blown away by the effort, as many flocked to the comments section where they applauded the star, including one TikTok user who declared, “That’s definitely her.” Another person added, “Tamar knows she’s the only one who can do Toni!” A third supporter wrote, “She sounds more like Toni than Toni.”

“Baby I don’t care what y’all say about Tamar she’s real & she’s hilarious,” added another. “Toni boutta be like “ion sound like that” meanwhile she do lmfaooooo.”

Tamar had fans thinking she was another Grammy Award-winning star, Beyoncé, earlier last month following the release of the singer’s latest album, “Renaissance.”

In an Instagram post shared on July 31, Tamar showed off her best dance moves while rocking out to a track titled “Church Girl.” In the clip, she was seen gyrating and touching herself as the lyrics, “You could get it tatted if you want to. You, you could get it tatted if you want to…Put your lighters in the sky, get this motherf–ker litty” blared in the background.

With a glamorous makeup look and mini dress, fans easily mistook her for the “Cozzy” singer, with many echoing sentiments similar to that of one user who wrote, “She look like an older version of Beyoncé.”