‘That MOESHA from Leimert Park Came Out’: Brandy Jokes She Can Out-rap Jack Harlow After He Fails to Recognize Her Vocals, Harlow’s Response Further Fuels Reactions  

Brandy has fired off shots at rapper Jack Harlow.

Harlow found himself caught in the crosshairs of heated online debates when he admitted to not knowing the singer was related to Ray J.

Ray J and Brandy, and Jack Harlow. (Photos: Brandy, @jackharlow/Instagram)

“Brandy and Ray J are siblings? Nobody’s ever told me that in my life,” said the “What’s Poppin” rapper on May 11. “Nobody’s ever told me that. Y’all got a good clip off that one. Ray J and Brandy are siblings? I had no idea, bruh.”

He further disappointed the singer’s fans when he failed to recognize her vocals during a song recognition game during an interview with the hosts of “Ebro in the Morning” radio show on Hot 97 FM. While listening to a snippet of the singer’s song “Angel in Disguise,” Harlow guessed that woman behind the voice was Aaliyah.

Brandy, a few days late in joining in on the banter, fired off a tweet in response to the interview, suggesting she could outrap the 24-year-old “Way Out” emcee. “I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep,” Brandy tweeted.

I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing is ass to sleep. ♠️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 17, 2022

Fan reactions to her initial response proved they found humor in her bold claim.

“‘Murk’ clearly Brandy got her black forces on today,” wrote one person tying in the joke that people wear Nike’s Air Force Ones in black when committing crimes, or are generally “up to no good.”

A few even made mention of Brandy’s show “Queens,” where she portrayed a female emcee. “Your rap show got canceled sis. Relax I’m going with Adonis on this one.”

“Yesss that MOESHA from Leimert Park came out,” wrote another making mention of the popular 90s sitcom that took place in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Seeing how her tweet was taking off, the “Almost Doesn’t Count” singer clarified that she in no way wanted to start any sort of “beef” with the rapper. “I know I’m mad late…but it was a joke. I didn’t know he rapped so I was just poking but I see now this was a big thing a few days ago.”

I know I’m mad late… but it was a joke♥️ I didn’t know he rapped so I was just Poking 😂 but I see now this was a big thing a few days ago ♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 17, 2022

She followed up with a third tweet and final joke reiterating that her comments were all in fun. “See, I can have a little fun too hehe…all love.”

See, I can have a little fun too♥️ hehe…all love♥️♥️♥️ — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) May 17, 2022

By then Harlow had already joined in on the banter by posting a photo of Brandy and Ray J to his Instagram Story along with the vocalist singing “I always knew that one day, they’d try to bring me down,” from Kanye West’s record “Bring Me Down.”

Though both Brandy and Harlow may have found amusement in the online spectacle, social media users appeared to be agitated by the debate sparked by the entertainers.

One person wrote, “They deserve the shade. All in their feelings over nothing, from India to Brandy. Aunties be bullying the youngins.”

Another commented, “If he’s tryin to troll Brandy he’s on the wrong side of the culture.”

“I really don’t think he didn’t know Brandy, he just didn’t know Ray J was her brother,” and “Ok…they boutta make a mountain out of a mole hill with this topic,” wrote a few others.