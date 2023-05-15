‘She Had the Audacity’: White New York Woman Uses ‘Fake Tears’ to Get Help from Bystanders While Reportedly Attempting to Steal Black Teen’s Rideshare Bike

A “Karen” situation sparked outrage on social media last weekend when a white female health-care worker reportedly attempted to steal a rideshare bike from a group of Black teenagers.

The white female was filmed yelling and fake crying as she sat on the rideshare bike to prevent the teenager from getting on it. She repeatedly yelled “Help! Help me! Please, help me.”

Left: Svetlana Fontaine arguing with the youth over the rideshare bike

Right: Fontaine fake crying in the video. (Photos: Screenshots from the viral video circulating on Twitter)

The teen kept saying in the background of the video, “This is not your bike.” The Black youth and his group of friends also explained in the video that they had already paid for the bikes.

Related: A Black Man Defends Black Women Against a Random ‘Karen’ Who Thinks They’re Ruining the Country and Should Be Put In Their Place: ‘So She’s Racist and Envious’

A white male co-worker intervened along with two other white male bystanders to try to encourage the Black teenager to just give up the bike. The co-worker even suggested the boy should reset the bike.

Then, the woman started fake crying and said that the teen was “hurting her unborn child.”

“You’re hurting my fetus. You’re hurting my unborn child,” the woman yelled in the video.

The teen responded, “I am not touching you. You are putting your stomach on my hand. This is my bike on my account.”

The woman also snatched the phone of the young person that she was arguing with over the bike. Another teen with the group attempted to resolve the problem by offering his bike, but the woman refused and kept pretending to cry.

Social media users pointed out that if the boy would’ve just given her the bike, he could’ve lost his money due to the cancellation policy, with him being charged a cancellation fee.

The woman was quickly identified as Svetlana Fontaine by social media users because she was pictured in the video wearing a health-care badge with her name and face on it, as well as scrubs. At the beginning of the video, Fontaine tried to quickly remove the badge when she realized that she was being recorded.

Fontaine reportedly works as a physician assistant from Russia. She works for NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue.

Social media coined the name “CitiBike Karen” for Fontaine. The rideshare bike that she attempted to steal is reportedly named after the sponsors Citibank, which invested $41 million into the rideshare bike program that is under Lyft car rideshare.

The video gained the attention of several social media users and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

He tweeted with the video attached, “This is unacceptable! A white woman was caught on camera attempting to STEAL a Citi Bike from a young Black man in NYC. She grossly tried to weaponize her tears to paint this man as a threat. This is EXACTLY the type of behavior that has endangered so many Black men in the past!”

Another Twitter user wrote, “This is the behavior that got whole black towns burned to the ground.”

“Same behavior got a 14-year-old boy killed. I’m glad he held his ground. She was really looking for “outside support” on this one? Pathetic,” wrote a New York freelance writer.

Someone simply wrote “Money, Mississippi,” referencing the lynching of Emmett Till, who was killed after a white woman claimed he made a pass at her.

Many people summed the developments up as “Karen Behavior” and said “Karens gone Karen.”

She didn’t! She had the audacity to grab the first young man’s phone!



Another young man gave in to her sociopathic hysterics and cancelled his rental to give her his bike.



She got her way, but blew up her life, and deserves all of the consequences of that behavior. — therampagebegins🗯️ (@lerampagebegins) May 15, 2023

The NYC Health + Hospitals Bellevue tweeted out a message on its social media to acknowledge the incident and indicate that it is reviewing the video. Social media users said the company should be doing more.

“Review” seems so non-chalant for how dangerous and wrecks less this actually is. Let’s put some actual terms to it.



1. Theft: She didn’t just try to steal his bike. She tried to steal his money by undocking a bike “he” already paid for. Hence why she took his phone so he could… — Kimberly Kay Scott, IIN (@dearkimberlykay) May 14, 2023

There is no information on whether Fontaine faced discipline by the hospital.