‘He Definitely Looks Different Now’: Janet Jackson Reunites with ‘Good Times’ Actor Ralph Carter, Who Played Michael

Janet Jackson took fans way back after reuniting with one of her old co-stars from “Good Times.”

The singer, who played Penny on the 1970s sitcom, reunited with Ralph Carter, the actor who played Michael, at her performance at Madison Square Garden on May 9.

“Good Times” stars Janet Jackson and Ralph Carter reunite. (Photos: @BlancoTarantino/Twitter, @Janetman1 / YouTube)

The acting duo posed for a picture backstage that was shared on social media, with Carter sporting locs and a black and white checkered ensemble. Jackson can be seen wearing a black and white scarf with a long camouflage jacket.

The same photo was shared by a Facebook fan page for Ed Gaines, where commentators noted how simulative’s and differences in Carter’s look since “Good Times.”

“They both look great I love good time. Michael is where I got my facts about our black people.”

“He still looks somewhat the same you know you can see that he has age but that nose is still the same good times was good times.

“YES I remember that picture from good times he definitely looks different now for me me its a little hard to recognize him but I see after I look at least a few times.”

Jackson has reunited with Carter a few times over the years, including in 2006 at the 6th Annual BET Awards. They were also spotted at Jackson’s afterparty in 2017.

Ralph Carter & Janet Jackson 📺 pic.twitter.com/BoP4ru3zE5 — Craig Seymour, Black gay music critic (@craigspoplife) January 23, 2023

Carter starred on “Good Times” from 1974 until the show ended. Jackson joined the cast in 1977 to portray an abused child character, and the duo once performed together on the sitcom. Jackson and Carter sang, “You Don’t Have to Be a Star (To Be In My Show)” by Billy Davis Jr. and Marilyn McCoo during the show’s sixth season.

After “Good Times” ended in 1979, Carter went on to work as a composer, and writer, having worked on movie soundtracks for “The Groomsmen” and “Broadway Damage.” Jackson went on to become a Grammy-winning singer and pop icon with hits like “Control,” “Rhythm Nation,” and many others.

Fans were thrilled to see the two reunite at the concert. One Facebook user replied, “They both look great I love good times. Micheal is where I got most of my facts about our black people.”

“Yeah, both look great good times. I love to see both y’all on TV. One of the popular shows when I was growing up.”

“Yes y’all both look great I always love the good times too you both just bring me back so many memories of the show,” added another fan.

Jackson also reunited with her former co-star BernNadette Stanis at the 2018 at the Essence Fest. Stanis played Michael’s sister Thelma Evans on the CBS sitcom.

That same night at MSG, Jackson surprised her fans by reuniting with Busta Rhymes on stage during her sold-out show to perform their 1998 hit single “What’s It Gonna Be?” “

The “Together Again” tour kicked off last month in Florida, but tonight she will take the stage at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She has upcoming stops in Massachusetts, Atlantic City, Toronto, Detroit, Texas, California, and more. The tour ends on June 21 in Seattle.