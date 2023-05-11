‘No Timing Better Than Divine Timing’: Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes Give Fans All of the Feels After Reuniting on Stage After 25 Years

Janet Jackson’s “Together Again” tour reunited her with rapper Busta Rhymes on stage for the first time in 25 years.

The two performers joined together at Madison Square Garden in New York City for Jackson’s concert on Tuesday, May 9. The incredible reunion became an unforgettable moment after they performed their popular 1998 hit song, “What’s It Gonna Be?” in front of a sold-out crowd.

Janet Jackson and Busta Rhymes reunite on stage for an epic performance after 25 years. (Pictured: @janetjackson/Instagram)

In a viral video shared on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page, Jackson can be seen in a pink jumpsuit as she and Busta Rhymes – who kept his ensemble simple with a white jacket and gray jeans – moved their hips together.

The energetic clip received praise from commenters who were amazed at Jackson and Busta Rhymes’ undeniable chemistry.

“Auntie and uncle at the family reunion.”



“I swear I always wanted them to be a couple omg they would be so d–m cute.”

A few fans even suggested that the New York native couldn’t keep up with Jackson’s alluring groove.

“Busta couldn’t handle it…and get low with it.”



“Unk knees started buckling… that be me!”

In a backstage interview with TMZ following their performance, Busta shared that he received a phone call from Jackson the day before and described their reunion as “divine timing.”



“When I got the call from Janet yesterday,” he shared, “and we spoke on the phone, and she said, she would like to have me come out on her set and do this song. It was a little emotional. Actually, it was a lot emotional.”



He continued, “I been tryna get this moment to happen with the queen, and the royal empress for at least 10 years in different situations. But, the one thing that I realized, even more so now, as much as I known this and been told this, there ain’t no timing better than divine timing.”

The 50-year-old further expressed his belief that everything happens for a reason, noting that being given this opportunity 25 years later only adds an extra level of “sweetness” to the overall experience.

It’s the most relieving feeling now that it’s done,” said Busta, who was “super nervous” while performing. “‘Cause I can celebrate the glorious and victorious moment that I’ve waited no long to experience.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Busta delivered an emotional speech to the 56-year-old and surprised her with a bouquet of flowers. The artist then instructed those in the audience to sing “Happy Birthday” to the pop icon. Jackson turns 57 on May 16.

Since her tour began in early April, several legendary talents such as Missy Elliott, Angela Bassett, and Venus Williams have been in attendance. Dating rumors sparked after her ex Jermaine Dupri joined her on stage during the Atlanta tour stop on April 26.

Next, Jackson will take over Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 12 with what many expect to be another noteworthy performance.