‘Baby You Ate This TF Up’: Fans Are Mesmerized By Kelly Rowland’s ‘Mermaid’ Look

Kelly Rowland has fans singing her praises after she shared stunning images of what she wore for the Los Angeles premiere of “The Little Mermaid.” Rowland shared the photographs on Instagram in the early morning hours on May 9.

The premiere of “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey in the role of Ariel brought out the stars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on May 8, including Rowland, who shared her thoughts about the film on social media following the event.

Kelly Rowland attends the Los Angeles premiere of “The Little Mermaid” in a stunning multi-colored gown. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

On May 9, the 42-year-old singer shared four images on Instagram that capture her in a floral multi-colored mermaid-style dress with hues of green, fuchsia, and blue. It featured a flowing two-piece cape that appeared to be attached to the bottom and neckline of the gown.

Rowland paired the dress with lavender high heels and captioned the post, “The Little Mermaid is truly AN EPIC WATCH!!! The music in this movie!! FREAKINGGGGGGGWOWWWWW!! You laugh, you cry, you sing along!! I know I’m gonna be singing these songs For weeks to come!!!!!!”

Fans were gushing over the former Destiny’s Child artist in the post’s comment section, noting how much they loved her mermaid look.

“Baby you ate this tf up wow to you,” wrote one Instagram fan.

“You should’ve been invited to the MET GALA you would’ve shut it down,” replied another fan.

“You look absolutely gorgeous Kelly,” noted one.

“You look stunning! I always look forward to your red carpet appearances because you get it perfectly EVERY time. Gorgeous!,” added another user.

“You look like a mermaid,” noted one.

Another wrote, “Vision of Love dahling!”

Fans are also raving about another post Rowland shared, this one dedicated to her and her husband Tim Weatherspoon‘s wedding anniversary. The post included several pictures of the couple together as well as video of them dancing with their children — 8-year-old Titan Weatherspoon and 2-year-old Noah Weatherspoon.

“Look at Us! 14yrs together, 9 married, 2, kids later,” the “Like This” singer wrote. “And I still and always will love me some you! Thank God we found each other! Happy Anniversary Baby!”

The couple married in 2014 during a private ceremony in Costa Rica.