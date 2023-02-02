‘Things Been Very Quiet’: Diddy Posts His New Baby, Fans Ask Where Has Yung Miami Been Lately

Diddy shared a new video of his baby daughter Love on Instagram on Feb. 1, and social media followers soon came with questions and comments about the artist’s love life. Dana Tran, 28, gave birth to Love Sean Combs on Oct. 15.

Fans were confused when they learned of Love’s birth because Diddy reportedly was in a relationship with rapper Yung Miami at the same time he fathered a child with Tran. The 53-year-old music mogul and the “Good Love” singer have been dating since the summer of 2021 and appeared to still be together on New Year’s Eve after Diddy shared pictures of the duo on Instagram looking cozy.

Diddy and Yung Miami. (Photo: @yungmiami/Instagram.)

The video features Love lying on her mother’s stomach at a chiropractor’s office receiving a massage. “I’m at the chiropractor,” said Tran on the video.

Fans loved seeing the cute baby cooing in the video and left comments under the post.

“She’s just like her daddy! She loves a good massage. BABY LOVE!”

One fan wrote, “I rebuke the baby fever that’s rising in me!” Another fan wrote, “So beautiful, one thing about Diddy, he is a great dad!”

The Neighborhood Talk also shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Aww Baby Love is so cute.” However, fans had jokes after seeing the video, and several left shady remarks about Yung Miami in the comments section.

One fan, referring to Yung Miami as the baby’s mom, joked that she looked like her.

“Aww she looks just like her mom ‘Yung Miami.'” Other fans wondered if Diddy and the City Girls rapper had broken things off.

“Y’all notice how things been very quiet with him and Miami lately? Have their fling ended .. did one of them MOVE ON?” One fan replied to the question with, “I spat my water across my chest.” Another fan replied, “Aaaaaaaaaaeewwwhhhh. My stomach hurts.”

Someone else questioned, “Yung Miami you ok baby girl?” Another fan wondered why a baby needed a chiropractor. “Why does the baby need a chiropractor? Is this some rich s— or is something wrong with the baby?”

“She’s adorable,” added another fan. “I didn’t get my first massage until I was 19 must be nice having a billionaire daddy. Newborn living better than my old a—.”