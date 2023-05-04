‘Almost Broke My Thumb Double Tapping This: SZA Stunningly Shows Off Her Assets In New IG Photos and Fans Go Wild

SZA’s beauty and assets have once again taken over the internet.

A new video on the singer’s Instagram has her fans absolutely stunned by her sculpted physique.

In a video upload on May 2, the “Hit Different” singer recorded herself wearing a gray maxi skirt and a red long-sleeved chain crop top that revealed her chest, stomach, and waistline. Her dark, curly hair fell past her shoulders, nearly covering her cheekbones.

SZA’s body puts fans in a trance. (Photo: @sza/Instagram)

But SZA’s inviting eyes and plumped lips managed to stay on full display while “All That I Can Say” by Mary J. Blige and Lauryn Hill played in the background.

“Lol,” the 33-year-old wrote as her caption.

Currently, her post has over 986,000 likes, over 5 million plays, and over 6,500 comments. To no surprise, several fan comments revolved around her jaw-dropping body and valid face card.

“Almost Broke my thumb double tapping this shii.”

“Talk about a Big body Benzz.”

“Sza is absolutely everything! Sooo ethereal!”

“All that fineness is no laughing matter ma’am.”

Earlier this week, SZA thanked all of her fans via Twitter after her smash hit, “Kill Bill,” made No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100. This accomplishment was the first time one of her songs reached the top spot. According to the Grammy winner, this milestone was so overwhelming that she needed nearly two weeks to fully process it.

“Took me over a week to process cause I dreamt of this my entire career,” SZA wrote, “Didn’t feel real lol, still doesn’t. but I wanna say THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS.”



She continued, “Every person ,every fan base every ear that listened and pushed for me . Can’t believe we have a number 1 record.”

The success of “Kill Bill” has been brewing ever since SZA released her sophomore album, “SOS,” back in December.

The track became an instant favorite among fans and listeners and spent 17 weeks in the top 10 of the Hot 100 and eight weeks at No. 2. According to Billboard, “Kill Bill” managed to climb the chart to first place on April 29.

Vivica A. Fox, who played a villain in the 2003 film, “Kill Bill,” and the 2004 sequel, “Kill Bill: Volume 2,” made a guest appearance in SZA’s music video. Rapper Doja Cat hopped on a remixed version of the song, which was released last month.

A few weeks ago, SZA announced that she was going on tour for the second time since dropping her album. Her first tour started in February but quickly wrapped up at the end of March.

The second tour begins on June 1 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and ends on October 29 in Phoenix, Arizona.