‘Gurl You About to Give That Old Man a Heart Attack’: LisaRaye Twerking on Man Has Fans In Stitches

It’s safe to say LisaRaye McCoy’s first night in Grenada was a success after the actress shared a recap video on social media that found the actress giving a lucky gentleman a dance experience of his life that left the veteran star’s online followers in stitches at the sight.

The 55-year-old Hollywood star is currently in the Caribbean island for the annual 1261 Film Festival, where McCoy revealed they showed a sneak preview of her upcoming film “Single Not Searching.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 01: Actress Lisa Raye attends the premiere of “Single Not Searching” hosted by Lisa Raye at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on September 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The video montage shows the Chicago native arriving at the media event as she narrates in the background. “My first night in Grenada is off to a great start. Arrived at the film festival, not to mention, they were showing a sneak peek of my new Hollywood film ‘Single Not Searching,’ ” she said before sharing, “Had to toast it up to my director and castmates; Gave them a one-two and now, let’s party.”

The following few clips featured McCoy dancing with friends and an unidentified old gentleman wearing a blue button shirt and dark jeans while barefoot. The two were getting down, and it didn’t look like the festivities had ended there. McCoy was also spotted battling it out on the dance floor with another man who did a better job keeping up with the award-winning star.

Tears of laughter flooded the actress’ comments section, including one user who wrote, “Shall we say you had a GREAT TIME?” Another person commented, “Gurl u bout to give that old man a heart attack .” A third fan commented, “Congratulations,” before adding, “I see you getting down don’t hurt nobody.”

According to the description on IMDb, “Single Not Searching” is a “Romantic drama told across two continents as four friends leave Atlanta to Ghana and along the way, they find laughter, tears, joy, pain, jealousy, and a whole lot of drama.”

The film stars McCoy, Osas Ighodaro, Brely Evans, Enyinna Nwigwe and Erica Pinkett. It’s directed and co-written by Michael Akwesi Djaba and Korey Hagans.