‘You Made Generations Laugh’: Martin Lawrence Shares Touching Video That He Will Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Congratulations are in order for veteran comedian and actor Martin Lawrence. He and several other Black stars, including Ludacris, Charlie Wilson and Lenny Kravitz, will be honored for their contributions to the entertainment industry with their very own star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

The “Bad Boys For Life” star made the big reveal over the weekend with a Twitter post showing his reaction to hearing the achievement. In the clip, legendary radio host Ellen K, who serves as the chair of the Chamber’s Walk of Fame selection committee, announced the honorees from the television category, including the “Martin” star, who jumped in excitement at the calling of his name.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 15: Martin Lawrence attends BET+ hosts a celebration with the cast and crew of ‘Martin: The Reunion’ on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“Ya boy is gettin his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! An absolute honor to be among icons of entertainment! @hwoodwalkoffame #classof3032 #blessed,” the 57-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Fans flocked to the comments section where they congratulated the “Big Momma’s House” star on his victory, including one Twitter user who wrote, “It’s About time Yes Sir Our Boy oh Marty @realmartymar Finally long Due you deserves All your Flowers you made generations laugh Congratulations You deserve the honor you earned it through hard work & dedication thanks for giving the Sheneneh Mama Payne Otis Jerome Def comedy.”

Another person commented, “Congratulations on your good star it’s well deserved and it shows that even when others try to silence you, God has other plans for you. It’s a testament of the talent you have for comedy and now celebrity immortality.” That person added, “You the man.”

“Long time coming!” wrote a YouTube fan. “This should’ve been done a long time ago! If anybody deserves this, its you. You’ve had SO much impact on me, and even my personality just growing up watching you. Congratulations, and much love Mr Martin Lawrence. Go Celebrate!”

Ludacris also shared his announcement on his social media account, writing, “Hey Momma, Your Son Is Being Selected To Receive a STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021 GOD IS THE GREATEST.”

Aforementioned, the actors are just two of seven Black stars joining the prestigious club. Garrett Morris, Melba Moore and late actress Juanita Moore, the fifth Black person to receive an Academy Award in any category, also will be honored.