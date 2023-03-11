‘I was Out of My Mind’: Tyrese Gibson Says Depression Medication Caused Him to Lie About Will Smith Giving Him $5 Million

After more than five years, Tyrese Gibson has finally cleared up the questionable announcement he made about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith lending him a large sum of cash.

The “Baby Boy” actor was a recent guest on “Sway’s Universe” on Wednesday, March 8, and explained how his negative reaction to depression medication caused him to believe that the Smiths gave him $5 million dollars.

Tyrese reveals his depression medications was what caused him to falsely claim that Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith gave him $5 million dollars (Pictured: Tyrese Gibson/ ‘Sway’s Universe’ on YouTube)

During the interview’s 28-minute mark, Gibson revealed that he had fallen into a slump after his ex-wife, Norma Gibson, accused him of abusing their daughter, Shayla Gibson, which prompted the courts to take her away from him for 100 with no contact.

“The psychiatrist says ‘Here are some psych meds that’ll help stabilize your mood. Because you barely sleep, and you stressed the f–k out,” he said.

Gibson then explained that he was instructed to take Rexulti; a medication used to “balance chemicals in your brain, such as dopamine and serotonin,” according to Goodrx.com.

However, the prescribed pills caused him to act irrationally, “I was up there with the Care Bears for real,” Gibson said before addressing the one-sided encounter with the Smiths.

“Will Smith is gonna give me five million dollars, I never even talked to Will Smith, I was out of my mind,” he confessed.

So Will and jada deny giving Tyrese 5 million dollars. I'm sure that announcement raised a few eyebrows with family members who can't a loan. I got no Tyrese jokes. He's on the edge #Tyrese — Keith Frank (@KeithFrank31) November 9, 2017

Several fans applauded Gibson for being so open about the 2017 occurrence and taking responsibility for his blitzed actions.

To bring fans who may be in the dark up to date, in November 2017 the “Fast and Furious” actor went on an emotional Instagram rant where he credited the Smiths for keeping him and his then-wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, “afloat.”



“My wife kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars,” he wrote in a now-deleted post.

“The Smiths’s and their whole family has always shown up for the Gibson’s Uncle Will you’re an uncle for real.”

After Gibson’s abrupt declaration, sources close to the Smiths reportedly told TMZ that neither one of them sent him money.

“Will and Jada have been friends with Tyrese for years, and we’re told they’re extremely worried Tyrese is having some sort of mental breakdown,” the outlet wrote.

Neither one of the Smiths have publicly spoken out about Gibson’s recent statement.