‘Gangster Way to Say I Miss You’: 50 Cent’s Fans React to the Rapper Sending Out a Fake Public Missing Person’s Report for Girlfriend Cuban Link

50 Cent went the unconventional way of seemingly professing his love for girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines on Saturday, Sept. 4, by filing a fake missing person’s report on Instagram.

In the initial upload, the mogul shared a bikini-clad image of the aspiring lawyer with the caption, “I’d like to make a missing persons report, If you see her out. tell her i said get back to the house and make me something to eat. LOL @_cuban_link.” Haines, in return, responded she is on her way by saying, “.. I was wondering why I was getting so many notifications 😂😂 here I come baby ..”

Although it appears that the 26-year-old is out of town for work, It is unclear where the mogul is. Haines seemed to be missing 50 last week as well when she uploaded a comedic Instagram Reel, a 15-second multi-clip video, of herself pounding on the door of his hotel room because he wasn’t answering her calls. She captioned the post, “when he’s out of town and not answering your calls , gotta go check on him sis 😂 #humor.”

As 50’s fake missing person’s report gained traction on social media, many couldn’t help but fawn over the “In Da Club” lyricist’s love for Haines. One even claimed to be in agreement with his actions.

“Gangster way to say I miss you 📝.”

“It’s the caption for me 😍😍😍if my man not checking for me like this return to sender please but nah real cute.”

“I love ❤️ too see 💕 Love.”

“I feel you 100% big bro, I would be sending Amber alerts across the United States.😂😂😂😂😂.”

“So Glad to see 50 really happy!”

In addition to those fans pouring out praise, a couple of followers mentioned 50’s sense of humor. One wrote, “I love the 50 and Link connection… she’s stunning and funny he’s fine and funny. Perfect match… wedding bells please.” Another wrote, “He plays too much!! 😂.”

In the past, the model showcased how their levels of funny were on different wavelengths due to their 20-year age difference, when she uploaded a video describing how attractive 50 was to her. In the initial upload captioned, “I think he’s had enough of me and tik tok,” viewers saw Haines mouthing a prerecorded skit before purposely dropping herself to the floor as 50 lounged in the living room. Immediately after she fell, the rapper, with a confused expression, looked at her then the camera without moving a muscle.

The couple first made their red carpet appearance in 2019.