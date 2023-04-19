‘Everybody’s Laughing At Me’: Yung Miami Dishes on How She Handles Criticism of ‘BMF’ Role and the Status of Her Relationship with Her ‘Papi’ Diddy

Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, has been in numerous films and TV shows this year with more projects to come.

But the Florida rapper recently revealed that she never thought of acting as something she’d get into.

The member of the rap duo “City Girls” spoke with The Cut for its April cover story, where she stated that she always pictured herself as a video vixen, but never as an actor.

Yung Miami talks role in ‘BMF’ and her relationship with Diddy. (Photo: @yungmiami305/Instagram.)

When asked if she had expectations to be in the acting industry, she replied, “If I’m going to be 100 percent honest, no.”



“As far as in a music video? Yeah but never in a movie,” she continued before noting her work on the set of “You People.” “When I did it, it was kind of cool. It was real fun. Like, it was an experience.”

In the film that aired earlier this year, Brownlee appeared alongside Lauren London, La La Anthony, and Nia Long.



While her surprise appearance in the light-hearted movie was praised by fans, she was not met with the same reaction after appearing in 50 Cent’s drama series “BMF.”

The “Rap Freaks” lyricist compared her two roles, noting that her character in Fif’s production leaned closer to a serious tone.

“You People? I loved it, I was just being myself,” admitted Brownlee. “But when BMF came, it was just something totally different. I still loved the experience; it was a good experience.”

In the episode titled “High Treason,” Brownlee played a character named “Deanna,” who is a caring wife to her husband Ty Washington, portrayed by actor Mike Merrill.

However, the couple’s loving relationship was cut short after Merrill’s character was killed off the show.

As the episode came to a close, viewers were shown Brownlee’s character’s reaction to the tragic news, but the heavy scene turned into a trending topic on social media after fans expressed their disapproval of her performance.

Though she received notice of the public scrutiny, Brownlee decided to join in on the mockery rather than taking it to heart.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, everybody’s laughing at me!’ It’s okay. I laughed too,” she confessed. “I don’t take nothing personally. I don’t give a f–k, whatever.”

I’m sorry 🤣😂 Caresha aka Young Miami’s performance is TERRIBLE. It was giving Tubi vibes. This goes back to what I said, people need to stay in their lane #BMF #BMFSTARZ pic.twitter.com/D53rrGAISB — Sharosia M. (@Sharosia_M) March 10, 2023

Though memes and comedic jabs were made about her, the 305 native admitted that her role as “Deanna” was a difficult one to play due to her and her character sharing a similar experience.

“It was hard for me because the BMF scene, it was so emotional,” she said, “like my [character’s] husband got killed and, in real life, my baby father got killed.”



In 2020, the father to Brownlee’s first son, 9-year-old Jai Malik Wiggins Jr., tragically passed away after succumbing to his injuries from a shooting.

While talking about her grieving process, the Quality Control artist mentioned that she went through depression, but thanked God for allowing her to remain booked and busy during the traumatic time.

“I was always working,” said Brownlee, “which was a good thing because it kept my mind off of it. It was good and bad. If not, I don’t know where it would have took me.”

She continued, “I thank God I was able to keep working because I’ve got kids.”



In addition to her son, Brownlee also has a 3-year-old daughter, Summer Miami Luellen, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend and record producer Southside.

The interview soon switched gears and discussed Brownlee’s love life, particularly if she’s still dating Bad Boys CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs.

When asked if they still went together “real bad,” the 29-year-old was not shy at stating a definitive “No.”



Although “Papi” and “Shawty Wap” may be no more, Brownlee revealed that there is no bad blood between them.

“We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man,” she said.

“We had our own situation,” the mom of two went on, “I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were f—–g with each other hard. We were together every day at one point.”

Diddy and Brownlee first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together at a birthday party for Quality Control Music’s Pierre Thomas in 2021. Since then, they confused audiences with the status of their relationship, but also racked up a few fans who loved seeing them together.

While Brownlee never disclosed the reason why she and Diddy went their separate ways, fans began noticing that their public interactions lessened after news broke that the “Gotta Move On” rapper fathered a child with another woman.