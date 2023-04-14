‘God Knows He’s Wrong for Creating Only One of You’: Idris Elba’s New Video Giving His Followers a Glimpse Into His Trip to Miami Has Fans Losing Their Minds

Idris Elba might be an actor by day, but at night he’s mixing music and getting an audience riled up.

The British star uploaded a video on Instagram that gave fans an inside glimpse of his life as a DJ called DJ Big Driis.

In the video, Elba is seen performing at various events while in Miami, Florida. His fun-filled upload showed the “Luther” actor in different outfits as he vibed out with his crowd.

Idris Elba shows off his DJing skills. @idriselba/Instagram

“Big Driis x Miami,” he wrote as his caption, “Thanks for having me!”

The 50-year-old’s vibrant recording featured his and Solardo’s 2023 single “Big Talk” in the background. Oh yeah, he’s a singer too!

Elba’s post received over 690,000 plays, attained over 69,000 likes, and more than 1,000 fans left comments about their amazement at his talent.

“Ayee let’s go”

“In your element it looks like”

While many fans applauded his skill as a disc jockey, Elba couldn’t escape messages that pertained to his annoyingly good looks.

“Have mercy. The sexiest man on this here planet.”



“God knows he’s wrong for creating only one of you”



“And just when I thought you couldn’t possibly get any sexier”

Before Elba was known as People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2018, he was just a kid in New York who was DJing to make ends meet.

Big Driis x Miami 👊🏿



Thanks for having me! pic.twitter.com/HTHbTL3BRE — Idris Elba (@idriselba) April 11, 2023

In an interview with Hot 97 for “Ebro in the Morning,” the Golden Globe winner discussed how DJing at different bars was his “bread and butter.”

“I used to DJ in New York and all the bars down in the East Village as a way to, you know, be able to, you know, audition in the day,” he shared. “I was working at night, umm sometimes I was doing door work for Carolines and other times I was just DJing Madame X, Piano Bar, Ludlow Bar all those places. And that was my, my bread and butter.”

Elba has made a name for himself in the music industry, in 2015 he joined Madonna on her Rebel Heart Tour and even made his solo DJing debut at Coachella in 2019.