Black and Streaming: From Cissy’s ‘Sacrifice’ In ‘Snowfall’ to Netflix’s ‘Weathering,’ Here are 11 TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Weekend

Spoiler Alert! Atlanta Black Star is back for another Friday roundup of new tv and film releases on streaming platforms.

This week’s recommendations include a variety of fictional and reality series, thrillers, comedy, and the finale season of an award-winning series.

Prospective lovers should tune in to the grand finale of “Love Is Blind” season 4. After forming their relationships in the pods, each couple ventures out to experience their relationship in the real world. With only four couples left, social media users are hoping Tiffany and Brent will make it down the aisle as a beautiful example of Black love.

Issa Rae‘s “A Black Lady Sketch Show” is back for its fourth season featuring guest appearances from the likes of Tracee Ellis Ross, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tank, Kel Mitchell, Bobby Brown, and “Insecure” actor Jay Ellis, who played Issa’s boyfriend on “Insecure.”

Prepare for the new episode of “Snowfall” and the last you will see of beloved characters Cissy Saint and the show’s antagonist, Teddy. Franklin Saint, played by Damson Idris, and Aunt Louie, played by Angela Lewis, are still around, but they are no longer on the same team, especially after he alerted her of a raid on her home.

(Left) Michael Hyatt as Cissy Saint with her husband Alton Saint in “Snowfall.” A scene from Netflix’s ‘Weathering.’ (Photos: @michaelhyatt16/Instragam, @netflix/YouTube.)

From new episodes of “Bel-Air and “Power Book II: Ghost,” to new movies like Netflix’s “Weathering,” ABS has got you covered.

Looking for a good show or movie to watch? Check out this list of new releases hitting streaming services this weekend.

Apple TV+

Sago Mini Friends” — Earth Day Special The kid and family series, Sago Mini Friends, is debuting a new Earth Special to help children learn about the importance of reusing items. Four animated friends venture around their whimsical town of Sagoville while singing positive, upbeat songs. The education series is based on the award-winning Sago Mini World app and features Harvey the floppy-eared dog, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit, and Robin the bird.

Amazon Prime

Whose Street? (2017) The death of unarmed teenager Michael Brown, who was left lying in the street for hours after he was shot by police, marked a horrific moment in history. This documentary takes a look at the grief endured by different families and racial tensions in Ferguson, Missouri. It helps unpack the broken country we call America and the residents’ issues with the Ferguson Police Department.

BET+

Due Season (2022) This feel-good movie stars BeBe Winans, Vivica A. Fox, Barry Shakaba Henley, Dorien Wilson, and rapper Keyla Richardson, who made her acting debut. Richardson made the final four of the ninth season of the gospel competition series “Sunday’s Best” in 2019. Afterward, she was discovered by the director of “Due Season,” Cecil Chambers, who wanted her to sing lead in the film. Richardson’s character, Vicky Waters, was accepted into the school of her dreams but needs to win a competition to do so. The series is also available via Amazon Prime.

HBO Max

A Black Lady Sketch Show (Season 4) The Emmy-winning sketch comedy show from Issa Rae is back for its fourth season on the network. The series debuted in 2019 and concluded its third season in the summer of 2022. If you haven’t watched it yet, there are plenty of hilarious skits, jokes, and a bevy of guest stars. The sketches are formed around a cast of Black women who live relatable yet magical lives. Comedic actresses Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, and Skye Townsend will return as the show’s regular cast members. This season fans will enjoy appearances from Tracy Ellis Ross, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tank, Kel Mitchell, Bobby Brown, and Issa’s “Insecure” actor Jay Ellis. Fans can stream new episodes Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Hulu

Snowfall (Season 6) Damson Idris shocked everyone with his emotional performance in this week’s episode titled “Sacrifice.” Franklin and Teddy play a twisted game of Russian roulette that finally comes to an end. Franklin was close to retrieving half of the $73 million money Teddy stole from him until his mother, Cissy, stepped in and decided to take matters into her own hands after Teddy’s cruel remarks about her late husband, Alton Saint. Next week is the grand finale. Will Franklin bow out respectfully or continue the fight to get his money back from the government?

Damson Idris shocked everyone with his emotional performance in this week’s episode titled “Sacrifice.” Franklin and Teddy play a twisted game of Russian roulette that finally comes to an end. Franklin was close to retrieving half of the $73 million money Teddy stole from him until his mother, Cissy, stepped in and decided to take matters into her own hands after Teddy’s cruel remarks about her late husband, Alton Saint. Next week is the grand finale. Will Franklin bow out respectfully or continue the fight to get his money back from the government?

Damon Idris got it man.



I can now comfortably say that franklin saint is in my top 3 in terms of favorite tv fictional characters#SnowfallFX #Snowfall pic.twitter.com/VEhey76LkJ — dre (@v2TokyoGhost) April 13, 2023

Netflix

All American: Homecoming (Season 2) Fans can officially catch up on season 2 of the popular “All American” HBCU spinoff. The series debuted in February 2022 and wrapped season 2 earlier this year in March. The show is based around “All American” star Simone (Geffri Hightower) and her college experience at an HBCU. She faces many obstacles, from deciding between men and pursuing her passion as a tennis player. The show also stars Peyton Alex Smith as Damon and Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner.

Love is Blind (Season 4) The last batch of episodes will answer fans’ questions about which couples will make it to the end. Many on Twitter are rooting for Tiffany and Brent, the only Black couple to pair up this season, to make it down the aisle and embark on their new life together. And as a sweet treat, for the first time in four seasons, “The Love Is Blind: Reunion” will be aired live from Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Weathering (2023) After losing her baby and nearly her life during labor, Gemina, a journalist, begins spiraling amid disturbingly dark visions in this short thriller from Megalyn Echikunwoke. Gemina is portrayed by Alexis Louder, and her mom is played by Academy Award-winning actress Alfre Woodard.

Peacock

Bel-Air (Season 2) Aptly titled “The Pursuit of Happiness,” in this week’s episode Hilary Banks (Coco Jones) and Jazz (Jordan L. Jones) are still going through their relationship issues after Jazz’s card was declined and Hilary had to foot the bill for dinner. Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) is dealing with the aftermath of taking a meeting at which many at his law firm believe he’s preparing to leave. And Will (Jabari Banks) blows off one girl for another while Carlton (Olly Sholotan) stitches together his lies for why he took drugs at a party and woke up to a missing car.

Grand Crew (Season 2) Meanwhile, episode 7 of the NBC series finds Anthony receiving an honorary award from his alma mater. After teaching Wyatt how to roast last week, Sherm meets a wealthy businessman he becomes inspired by. And Nicky and Fay are left troubled after losing an important item during a yard sale. And, of course, there’s wine in the episode titled “Wine and Honors.”

Starz