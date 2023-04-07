Black & Streaming: From ‘Redefined: JR Smith’ to ‘My Name is Mo’Nique,’ Here Are 12 TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Weekend  

There’s no shortage of star power on streaming platforms and judging by the new releases of movies and television shows. It’s Good Friday, and it’s a great time to gather up a list to binge-watch over the weekend.

Among this week’s list are new films and series, including a series starring a Black farmer and a new film starring singer Chloe Bailey, Quavo, and many more. And we can’t forget to mention the new docuseries starring former NBA player JR Smith and Mo’Nique‘s new comedy special.

Looking for something to watch? Here’s a closer look at the new and nostalgic releases on streaming platforms this weekend.

Amazon Prime Video

Redefined: JR Smith The two-time NBA champion has shifted his focus from basketball to pursue his college education at North Carolina A&T. In the docuseries from LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and their Uninterrupted Banner, Smith will discuss his journey toward rediscovering his passion for sports at a historically Black university. The film captures footage of Smith studying for class, training with his team on the golf course, and other clips of students on campus. “I’m not doing this to prove nobody else wrong. It’s like I’m really proving to myself that I can do it,” he said in the ‘Redefined’ trailer.

HBO Max

Homegrown Atlanta-based farmer Jamila Norman helps families transform their outdoor spaces into beautiful and functional backyard farms. She helps families explore the joy and benefits of growing their own food right in the hidden potential in their backyard, using sheep to clear an overgrown wooded area and planting heirloom vegetables. Norman teaches her best friend, Tito, and others how to grow houseplants and vegetables right at home.

Looney Tunes Cartoons Just in time for spring break, enjoy new episodes of the animated series featuring characters from the beloved series. It brings back the classic animation’s beautifully crafted, gag-driven stories with new twists. Get ready to laugh at adventures with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Foghorn Leghorn, and more characters.

Hulu

Snowfall (Season 6, Episode 8) This week, the Saint family is still mourning the loss of Uncle Jerome. Louie reluctantly agrees to help Franklin set up a plan with Gustavo to take down Teddy for stealing his millions of dollars. However, the plans goes left when Gustavo is arrested by the DEA and later freed by a KGB agent. When they arrive at Teddy’s Warehouse, they handcuff Teddy and find Franklin hanging with a cable cord around his neck. The final scene ends with Gustavo safely freeing Franklin while Teddy reflects on his impending demise.

Netflix

My Name is Mo’Nique After settling her lawsuit with Netflix, fans are finally able to enjoy jokes and comedic storytelling from the veteran comedian. From interactions with a racist teacher and stories about her grandmother to her confession to her husband about wanting to be with another woman, Mo’Nique commanded the stage during her performance at Apollo Theatre.

Surviving R. Kelly: Part III (Season 3) The third and final season of the docuseries about the horrific acts R. Kelly has been accused of. The disgraced singer was found guilty of racketeering and trafficking in 2021 and facing more charges for cases in Minnesota. Survivors will offer chilling stories about his abuse in the final four episodes of the docuseries, which will examine his federal trial in New York.

Peacock

Bel-Air (Season 2, Episode 7) Carlton (Olly Sholotan) is still learning to manage his anxiety while learning a hard lesson about evolving and “learning new tricks” from his mother Vivian (Cassandra Freeman) in the episode titled, “Under Pressure.” Carlton and Will Smith (Jabari Banks) are both preparing for the Founders Awards, where leaked video footage takes Carlton out of the running. Hilary Banks (Coco Jones) and Jazz (Jordan L. Jones) have hit a block in their relationship, and Will is playing therapist to help get them back on track.

Grand Crew (Season 2, Episode 6) The show follows a group of friends living in Los Angeles who typically hang out at a local wine bar to unpack their everyday problems. Fans have been enjoying season two of the NBC series, which explores Black love, friendships, manhood, and other comical moments in life since it premiered in December 2021. The show’s cast includes comedian Nicole Byer as Nicky Koles, Echo Kellum as Noah Koles, Justin Cunningham as Wyatt Fields, Aaron Jennings as Anthony Holmes, Carl Tart as Sherm Jones, and finally Grasie Mercedes as Fay. Watch new episodes every Friday at 8:30 p.m. EDT on NBC and the next day on Peacock.

Praise This (2023) Chloe Bailey is the star of this pleasantly amusing film, which also stars Quavo, Druski, Mack Wilds, Kountry Wayne, Crystal Hayslett, and gospel singers Koryn Hawthorne and Jekalyn Carr. The film is about an aspiring pop singer who lands in a competitive gospel group while trying to push the members in a different musical direction.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (Season 3, Episode 5) There’s a big fight over Gizelle Bryant and her missing bottle of liquor this week, which she alleges was stolen by one of the other “Housewives.” Meanwhile, Porsha Williams and Candiace Bassett-Dillard are at it again, but this time over a photo Porsha shared on Instagram. It led to an even bigger discussion about the quarrels of being a ‘Housewive’ on social media.

SWV& Xscape: The Queens of R&B (Season finale) It all comes to an end. The season finale of the Bravo series airs this weekend on Sunday at 8 p.m. Fans are hoping to tie up loose ends in the $30K theft incident between Tamika Scott and her sister, LaTocha Scott. Last week, the Xscape ladies presented Scott with receipts of proof her husband, Rocky Bivens, had been making side deals for kickback money from Xscape’s show. Of course, LaTocha denied knowing anything about it and backed her husband, stating he did not take any money that wasn’t meant for him.

