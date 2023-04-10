‘Her Cries Fell on Deaf Ears’: Kidnapped Woman Killed After Police Chase, Shootout With Abductor on Her Birthday; Family Wants to Know Why Cops Failed to Protect Her

A woman kidnapped from outside her home in Ithaca, New York, is dead after her abductor was involved in a shootout with the Virginia State Police on April 5.

The Washington Post reports that 34-year-old Tatiana N. David was abducted by the father of her 4-year-old child, Michael Davis, also 34, at approximately 7:20 a.m. on her birthday. An abducted adult alert was issued after witnesses said Davis kidnapped David outside of her home at gunpoint and forced her into a white Jeep Cherokee, which the Virginia State Police located on I-95 at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Tatiana N. David was killed in a police shootout after being abducted on her 34th birthday. (Photo: WUSA9 News / YouTube screenshot)

A Virginia State Police trooper pulled the vehicle over on I-95 in Fairfax County near exit 167 after noticing the license plate did not match the Jeep Cherokee. The state trooper spoke with the driver and went back to his patrol vehicle to verify the driver’s identity. After identifying Davis, the trooper began walking back to the Jeep Cherokee, but Davis sped off and a police chase ensued.

The police chase lasted roughly 20 minutes before Davis crashed in a wooded area near Quantico in Prince William County by Exit 148 at approximately 10:05 p.m. According to the Virginia State Police, Davis began shooting at the troopers, who returned fire. David was shot and killed at the scene while her abductor was flown to the Inova Fairfax Hospital in critical condition. A gun was found inside the vehicle, according to the troopers. David was found dead outside of the vehicle, police say.

Both the New York State Police and the Virginia State Police are conducting investigations and so far have not revealed who shot and killed the 34-year-old mother.

REST IN PEACE 🙏😢 Authorities say 34-year-old Tatiana N. David of Ithaca who they believe was the victim of an abduction is dead and her possible abductor is hospitalized after a shootout with officers on I-95 in Prince William County.



READ MORE: https://t.co/PdwRlKZDUj pic.twitter.com/rHXZzKfvVh — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) April 6, 2023

David’s mother Michelle Berrios shared a heartbreaking message on social media noting her daughter’s tragic death on her birthday.

“With a heavy heart. My baby girl was killed,” she wrote. “Yesterday on her 34th birthday. Tatiana Nicole David, your legacy will live on through your son.”

David’s brother Emanuel Espada questioned why the trooper was so slow to arrest his sister’s abductor. He also wondered why the police fired their weapons in the direction of an abduction victim.

“It’s common sense. Come on,” Espada said to the Washington Post. “I need dashcams, I need bodycams, I need information,” he added, also blaming Davis for abducting his sister. “She just got a new job. She bought her first car a couple days ago. You kidnap a woman on her birthday? From her home?”

Espada added that his sister had won custody of her son with Davis but that the abductor would stalk David and also threaten her over the telephone. David was a veteran of the New York National Guard, an artist and a caterer.

“She made every effort to include Michael Davis in her child’s life,” said Espada. “Michael Davis made every effort to make her life a living hell… We warned the courts. We warned everybody,” he continued. “And nothing was done, and now my sister’s death because her cries fell on deaf ears.”

Corinne Geller is a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police and said the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is determining whether the use of deadly force was justified by the troopers on the scene.

“Once the investigation is complete, the criminal investigative findings will be turned over to the commonwealth’s attorney for final review and adjudication,” said Geller.

The troopers have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is completed. An autopsy for David was scheduled for April 7, but no results have yet been released. A GoFundMe was set up by Espada to help with expenses.