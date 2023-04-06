Kyle Rittenhouse Called Out for ‘Delusional’ Tweet After Casting Himself as a Victim In Reaction to Donald Trump’s Fraud Case: ‘They Came After Me … They Will Come After You’

Kyle Rittenhouse, the cherubic-faced MAGA supporter who killed two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the Jacob Blake protests in 2020, is being dragged on social media for juxtaposing his circumstances with those of Donald Trump.

The 20-year-old painted himself as a victim to his one million followers on Twitter, telling his audience if authorities come after him and the former president, they’ll also target anyone reading Rittenhouse’s message.

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 19: Kyle Rittenhouse reacts as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 19, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges in the shooting of three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, claimed self-defense who at the time of the shooting was armed with an assault rifle. (Photo by Sean Krajacic – Pool/Getty Images)

“They came after me for self-defense. I’ve since said that if they come after me, not a public figure, just a random American kid, that they will come after you, too,” Rittenhouse said in an April 4 tweet. “They are now coming after a former president of the US. If they come after him. I promise you, they will come after you.”

Rittenhouse made national news as a teen when he used an AR-15-style rifle to fatally shoot two unarmed men during the protests. On Aug. 25, 2020, the then-17-year-old, left his hometown of Antioch, Illinois, and crossed state lines to join other armed civilians to police businesses they believed to be under attack by the demonstrators.

While on patrol, Rittenhouse fatally wounded 26-year-old Anthony Huber and 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum. Neither man had weapons in their possession at the time they were killed.

Also shot and injured by the teen was 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz, who was armed.

In 2021, when he was being tried for murder and attempted murder, the court heard testimony that the men chased Rittenhouse because they thought he was an active shooter sniping at protesters. However, his lawyers convinced the jury that he acted in self-defense, and he was acquitted on all counts.

Supporters of the young man celebrated his trial victory. However, shortly afterward John Huber, the father of one of the men killed by Rittenhouse, filed a civil lawsuit over his son’s wrongful death.

For Rittenhouse, the civil case is evidence that he is being targeted by the left, Black Lives Matter, and other organizations that critiqued his actions.

After Trump was indicted, becoming the first president ever to be called to face criminal charges in court, Rittenhouse took to social to compare it to his plight.

They came after me for self defense. I've since said that if they come after me, not a public figure, just a random American kid, that they will come after you, too.



They are now coming after a former president of the US. If they come after him. I promise you, they will come… — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) April 4, 2023

While his supporters believed that he was right to compare his travails to Trump’s, many on Twitter dragged him for clout chasing and framing himself as a victim.

“They won’t come after you if you don’t break the law Kyle,” @r_mcjim wrote.

They won't come after you if you don't break the law Kyle — Robby (@r_mcjim) April 4, 2023

Another person tweeted, “’ They came after me’… seems to be a trend for you. Nobody ‘came after you’ until you killed two people.”

"They came after me"…seems to be a trend for you.



Nobody "came after you" until you killed two people. — 🇺🇸Resister 🇺🇸✌🚫™ (@Rmaker) April 5, 2023

Some just mocked him.

“Your facts are twisted, kid. Stay off the kool-aid,” Plantman Seeko tweeted.

One Twitter user wrote Rittenhouse is “Just a random entitled American sh–head who crossed state lines with a gun that wasn’t his and instigated the deaths of people who wouldn’t have died had he stayed the f–k home. Yeah, I mean, if they can arrest you, they can go after anyone!”

Cherrie Pie 7 just called him a “delusional mass murderer,” referencing the deaths during the Blake protests.

Kyle you are a delusional mass murderer! You come into a neighborhood NOT your own with an AR to a Black peaceful demonstration and murder those who saw you, the only NON-cop carrying an AR-Weapon down their streets & tried to take you down. So you conveniently murdered them!… — Cher'ie (@cherriepie7) April 5, 2023

Rittenhouse may believe he is being unduly targeted because is currently facing two civil lawsuits regarding the shootings.

Huber’s federal complaint was filed in the First Eastern District of Wisconsin and originally only mentioned the city. In 2022, Rittenhouse’s name was attached to that filing. In February 2023, he was also added to another civil case originally filed in October 2021 by Grosskreutz.

To assist in his legal fees, close friends of Rittenhouse started a GiveSendGo campaign to raise half a million dollars.

He tweeted the link out twice on April 4, writing, “My story is not over yet, I am still being sued by two people. Because of this, I do not have the finances to sue media outlets for the defamation, yet. I promise you I’m not giving up yet. This is not just an attack on me, it’s all of us.”

My story is not over yet, I am still being sued by two people. Because of this, I do not have the finances to sue media outlets for the defamation, yet. I promise you I'm not giving up yet. This is not just an attack on me, it's all of us. https://t.co/oS6oEAGrS8 — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) April 4, 2023

In the seven months since the campaign has been live, the crowdfunding effort has raised $277,969, over half of the target goal.