Black & Streaming: From Tyler Perry Films to 50 Cent’s ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ Here Are 10 TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Weekend

ABS has rounded up the best TV and film releases to enjoy over the weekend, including new arrivals and fan-favorite classics.

Schedule programming can be overwhelming, but there are plenty of platforms to binge-watch new releases, like Peacock, Starz, BET+, Netflix, Hulu, and many more.

Tyler Perry has two of his classic films on the list, “Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor” and “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.”

Tyler Perry (left) and Alix Lapri, Michael Rainey Jr., Gianni Paolo (right). (Photos: @tylerperry/Instagram; @ghoststarz/Instagram.)

Not to mention new movies like “Dance For Me” and new episodes of “Snowfall” and “Power Book II: Ghost,” we’ve got you covered with plenty of content over the next few days. Whether you’re into romance stories, dramas, or reality TV, there’s something on this list for everyone.

Here are 10 movies and TV shows to stream this weekend.

Amazon Prime Video

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) Actress Jurnee Smollett plays the lead in the drama alongside Lance Gross, Robbie Jones, and supporting characters Vanessa Williams and singer Brandy. The tale about forbidden desires ends in an unexpected turn of events after an ambitious married woman is tempted by a man she works with on a project. Will she stay loyal and true to her husband, or will she fall into the arms of another man?

BET+

Dance for Me (2023) In this original film, an exotic dancer named Isis (Kearia Schroeder) falls in love with a rising politician Osiris (Gavin Houston). As she attempts to make major changes in her life, criminals from her past — including her ex Seth played by Jeremy Meeks — threaten the promising future she may have with Osiris.

HBO Max

The Soloist (2009) Jamie Foxx said he had to take medicine after filming the dramatic movie and “going too deep.” In it, he played Juilliard-trained cellist Nathaniel Ayers, a musician who suffers from schizophrenia and resolved to live in Los Angeles’ homeless enclave Skid Row. Foxx had even asked the production psychologist if it was possible to “catch schizophrenia” due to fear of losing his sanity.

Hulu

RapCaviar Presents (2023) The new hip-hop documentary, based on the Spotify playlist, features provocative and compelling stories from young rap visionaries such as Polo G, Tyler, The Creator, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray, City Girls, and more. There are six episodes that highlight deep-rooted issues in the hip-hop industry, from mental health and women’s sexuality to social media criticism, and criminalization of rap music. Viewers can also look forward to appearances from Megan Thee Stallion, Pharrell Williams, Cardi B, and a dozen more.

Snowfall (Season 6, Episode 7) The Saint family gathered to pay their respects to Franklin’s Uncle Jerome, who was killed while trying to save his wife, Louie. In this week’s episode, Louie is an emotional wreck without her significant other, realizing she has no one to trust. Franklin is still on the hunt to find and kill Teddy and retrieve the millions of dollars that was stolen from him. But his mind is playing tricks on him as he begins to have nightmares, realizing he has way more to lose than just his pregnant girlfriend, Veronique, played by Devyn Tyler.

Paramount+

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) Marlon Wayans brought the funny and the action film as Ripcord. Due to his on-screen chemistry with Rachel Nichols, who portrayed Scarlett, fans speculated the two were dating after filming, but neither has expressed so. The military science film also stars Channing Tatum and British actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Peacock

Bel-Air (Season 2, Episode 6) This episode brings back nostalgic family memories featuring the Banks family reunion where Aunt Viv learns how to play spades. It also touches on cultural differences, mental health, and overcoming challenges. Will is being bullied by players from his AAU basketball team, and Hillary is stressed trying to impress her boyfriend Jazz’s parents.

SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B (2023) After agreeing to co-headline a show, both legendary groups are hard at practicing routines and preparing for the big night. This week’s episode will see SWV and Xscape clash over song lists and who is more relevant. “And the end of the day, SWV got more hits, Xscape,” said Zonnique to her mother, Tiny Harris, in one scene. In defense of her group, Tiny replied, “We put more a— in the seats.” Tempers are flaring, and the tension can be cut with a knife. Stay tuned; the new episode airs Sunday, April 2, at 8 p.m.

Netflix

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) After 18 years of marriage, Charles McCarter comes home from work to tell his wife, Helen (Kimbely Elise), that he is leaving her for another woman he cheated on her with and had two kids. Instead of simply moving on, Helen decides to get even with her soon-to-be ex-husband using advice from her grandmother Madea, played by Tyler Perry. In the midst of healing, she unexpectedly finds love with a man named Orland (Shemar Moore) who is more than ready to give her the love she deserves.

