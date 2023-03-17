Black & Streaming: From Damon Idris’ Steamy Sex Scene in ‘Swarm’ to Mary J. Blige in 50 Cent’s ‘Power II: Ghost,’ Here Are 12 TV Shows and Movies to Watch This Weekend 

With endless releases hitting streaming services and theaters each week, there’s an overwhelming flow of new shows and movies that make it all worth it.

This week’s list of what to watch this weekend features new arrivals, nostalgic stories, and other titles with Emmy-worthy performances.

From new episodes of “Zatima” and “Snowfall” to the streaming premiere of “Swarm,” ABS has got you covered with a handful of TV and movie recommendations to enjoy.

The second season of 50 Cent’s “BMF” has ended, but fans can now make time on Friday night for the season three return of “Power Book II: Ghost” with fan-favorite entertainers Method Man and Mary J. Blige.

Damson Idris in “Swarm” and Mary J. Blige in “Power Book II: Ghost” (Photo: @swarm/Amazon Prime; @ghoststarz/Instagram.)

But many are eager to find out what men won the hearts of Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and singer Nivea on “Queens Court.”

Check out these 12 TV shows and movies hitting streaming services this weekend:

Amazon Prime

Swarm This buzzy new thriller from Donald Glover shows a different side of fandom, and revolves around Dominique Fishback’s character Dre — a young woman who idolizes her favorite pop star, similar to the way the BeyHive fawns over Beyoncé. The superfan is prepared to risk it all over her idol, even if that means a few people get killed. The cast of “Swarm” also includes influencer Rickey Thompson, “Dope” star Kiersey Clemons, and a steamy sex scene between Chlöe Bailey and British actor Damson Idris.

Apple TV

Extrapolations actors Forest Whittaker, Yara Shahidi, and Meryl Streep are all part of the star-studded cast in this limited eight-episode anthology series. Based on the trailer, it explores the effects of climate change embedded into our everyday lives, interwoven around stories about love, family, and other life-altering choices.

BET+

Zatima (Season 2) Tyler Perry’s original series explores life with Zac and Fatima, characters from his other original series, “Sistas.” “Zatima” stars Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee as leads, alongside comedian and influencer Jasmin Brown. Zac and Fatima are BET’s new Bonnie and Clyde: they never give up on their love, and they’re always prepared for a fight. In season two, they will explore a whole new set of challenges as a couple compared to last season with the SEC investigation, infidelities, and several family matters.

Disney +

Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts (Season 2) The “Good Morning America” host gets up close and personal with a new group of women for the second season of her own show. On “Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts,” the ladies have unapologetic conversations about sacrifice, inspiration, passion, publicity, and other real-life topics. According to a trailer for the four-episode season, Roberts will be joined by guests such as Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marsai Martin, Dionne Warwick, Kyla Pratt, Loni Love, Brooke Shields, and more.

Hulu

Snowfall (Season 6) Last week’s episode ended with Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and Kane (DeVaughn Nixon) being sprayed with bullets in a shooting orchestrated by individuals who worked with Franklin’s aunt and uncle: Louie and Jerome. In episode 5, Leon takes back control of the projects after a successful fistfight against Deon, who goes to Franklin’s notorious family for help but is denied. Meanwhile, Melody and her mother are working hard to find more details about the disappearance of Franklin’s $73 million.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Season 3) The final season of the series from creators RZA and writer Alex Tse is about the evolution of the legendary group. Wu-Tang is composed of RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Masta Killa, U-God, and Inspectah Deck. The description for this week’s episode, “Shadowboxin’,” states, “In order to secure a deal for their new label, Divine must deliver on the promises he made to music executive Tommy Mottola. But upon returning to Wu mansion, he learns that signing members and getting Dirty to feature on a song is easier said than done.” There are three more episodes that will complete their hip-hop origin story and end the “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” series.

Paramount +

VH1’s Couples Retreat (Season 2) After a successful and explosive first season, six more celebrity couples were brought together on a weeklong vacation to resolve their relationship woes and revive their communications skills. This season featured New Edition singer Ronnie DeVoe and his wife, singer Shamari DeVoe, and Styles P. and his wife Adija. Other couples include Claudia Jordan and her boyfriend at the time, KJ, comedian Jess Hilarious and her ex Daniel, and former NBA player Nick Young and his fiancée, Keonna.

Peacock

Queens Court Tamar Braxton and “Basketball Wives” alum Evelyn Lozada are both engaged to finalists from the dating reality series “Queens Court.” Hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and her husband Rodney Peete, the 10-episode show details Braxton, Lozada, and R&B singer Nivea’s journey as they date 21 successful suitors in hopes of finding love. The three women go through weeks of dating different men to find their kings. Watch and find out if Nivea walked away with a king of her own.

SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B Meanwhile, the drama is continuing on the crossover Bravo series that follows two of the biggest R&B girl groups as they attempt to prepare for a joint tour. Some of the ladies want to get to the bag, i.e. Kandi Burruss and SWV, and others want to deal with their family issues first, notably to LaTocha Scott and her sister Tamika Scott. And Tiny is just in the middle of it all. Find out what happens on the next episode airing this Sunday, March 19, at 8 P.M.

Netflix

Dance 100 Thousands of dancers from all over the world come together, vying for their chance at a $100,000 grand prize. Eight talented choreographers will go head to head in a dance battle where they must create complex routines for a group of elite dancers, who also happen to be the judge and the jury. Eliminations vary each week, but there are plenty of plot twists in different performances.

Starz

BMF The season finale of the series inspired by the Black Mafia Family organization is here. This week on the crime drama from 50 Cent and Randy Huggins, comedian and host DC Young Fly returns as Saint for a special scene with Lala Anthony, who played Markisha Taylor, and Da’Vinci, who plays Terry Flenory. Terry has some trouble in the lady department, while his brother Meech Flenory seeks revenge on the crooked cop who aiming to take down his crew. The Detroit brothers have successfully expanded their drug business in Atlanta, but that doesn’t come without trouble in a new territory.

Power Book II: Ghost Another series by 50, and Courtney Kemp has returned for its third season with his Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) wants out of the drug game, but a new connect has him back working with the Tejada family business. Meanwhile, Monet (Mary J. Blige) is grieving the loss of her son Zeke, and everyone is trying to adjust to her vengeful attitude and erratic behavior. A new episode is available now on Starz App and officially airs at 9 p.m. on Friday night.

**In Theaters:

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Meagan Good plays Superhero Darla Dudley in the DC Marvel film that hit theatres this Friday. She plays a prominent role in the action-packed sequel that pits Zachary Levi’s character Shazam and the foster siblings against the Daughters of Atlas. It blends fun and dark humor with horror elements.