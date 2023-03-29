‘He Really Aint Produce or Write All the Hits Like Y’all Think’: Bow Wow Puts Jermaine Dupri on Blast for Reportedly Trying to Keep His Publishing, Claims He Never Signed with So So Def Label

Bow Wow went off on a now-deleted Twitter rant, claiming that Jermaine Dupri was trying to keep the rights to his music.

Dupri produced several of Bow Wow’s early hits, including “Puppy Love” and “Bow Wow (That’s My Name) featuring Snoop Dogg.”

The rapper — whose legal name is Shad Moss — decided to speak up after the music producer said during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” on March 24 that artist like Moss had no appreciation for hip-hop.

Atlanta, Georgia – June 2: Bow Wow and Jermaine Dupri attend Black Tie Affair For Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas on June 2, 2021, at Fox Theater in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Dupri was talking about the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop and getting clowned for wearing a fade wig to celebrate the genre when one of the hosts brought up his past relationship with Moss.

The music executive and Moss previously had a social media feud after Dupri claimed that he started the music video show “106 & Park” for Bow Wow, and Moss called him out.

“This generation of hip-hop, we have a lost appreciation for things,” said Dupri at the 30:00 mark, adding that artists are no longer giving credit to those who got them to where they are.

“I feel like Bow Wow is in that space where he has to deal with you guys, he has to deal with younger guys and the media definitely don’t appreciate nothin’, right? They just, they don’t, they don’t until it’s over with.”

Moss apparently took offense to Dupri’s assessment and turned to Twitter to respond.

“Dont you gotta album to promote? Focus on that instead bringing me up in every interview you’ve been doing,” wrote Moss. “I dont bring you up. Grant me that same respect homie.”

The “Girlfriend” singer also noted that he appreciates hip-hop as well as the artists that came before him.

“Yeah he said that I’m like what? I give love to all. Specially the ones before me. I come from hip hop in the 90s appreciation is all i have for this beautiful art we call hip hop.”

The “Ain’t Thinkin’ ‘Bout You” artist also accused Dupri of trying to keep the rights to his music and said he was never signed to Dupri’s label.

“How he really aint produce or write allll the hits like yall think? How they kept me from writing because they wanted all the publishing…. Or how i was NEVER signed to so so def let’s talk about it!” he wrote.

The tweets were all deleted, but the rapper did leave one post up, noting Dupri’s recent interview and even tagged him in the post.

“@jermainedupri doing all the talking as lately in his interviews askem.”

@jermainedupri doing all the talking as lately in his interviews askem…. 👀 https://t.co/vgBER30Kue — Bow Wow (@smoss) March 26, 2023

Moss also saluted Snoop Dogg and T.I. for helping in throughout his time in the industry.

“Snoop raised me! And is heavily involved in my life,” he said. “T.I. Taught me how to become a man. And to work for mines. Aint nothing gone be given to you! Time for you to write and eat off this thang called publishing. Thats what real ones do.”

He also credited R. Kelly with teaching him about publishing rights, “REAL enough to explain to me and give me publishing.”

Fans on social media began sharing their response to Moss’ rant, including one who replied, “Bow is mad because he didn’t write his early work and ppl don’t take him serious as a rapper. that’s all.”

Dupri has not yet responded to Moss’ tweets.