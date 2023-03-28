‘Gina on Lifetime Looking Like George Lopez’: Fans Say Tisha Campbell Looks Unrecognizable After the Actress Debuts Her New Look In New Film

Tisha Campbell decided to trade in her beloved honey-blond hairstyle for a more rigid look that has fans turning their heads.

The “My Wife and Kids” star recently starred in Lifetime’s new movie release “Every Breath She Takes” alongside “Stomp The Yard” actor Brian White and “The Wood” actress Tamala Jones.

In the film, Campbell plays Detective Charice Walker, an investigator who is determined to find out if Jones’ character, Jules Baker, killed her abusive husband, Billy, played by White.

Tisha Campbell turns heads after trading in her honey-blonde curls for a gel-like hairdo (Left) Tisha Campbell (Pictured: @tishacampbellmartin/Instagram) (Right) Tisha Campbell (Pictured: @sippinthemontea/Instagram)

While the Darin Scott film appeared to have a solid premise, several fans couldn’t take their attention away from the 54-year-old’s peculiar gel-like hairdo.

Throughout the thriller, Campbell wore a jet-black wig that was cut into a short coiffure as a flipped bang covered part of her forehead.

@Sippinthemontea shared three screenshots of the mother of two’s hairstyle onto their Instagram page and compared her look to the late-night host of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The outlet wrote in their caption, “#TishaCampbell and this Jimmy Fallon wig.”

Fans in the comment section brought up Campbell’s role on “Martin,” and many equated her look to that of Mexican-American comedian George Lopez.

“Somebody said ‘Gina on lifetime looking like George Lopez’ come on.”

“Lmaooo She Look Like George Lopez.”



Other individuals decided to mention that Campbell’s wig resembled the type of wigs filmmaking billionaire Tyler Perry has the actors in his movies wear.

“That wig, makes Tyler Perry’s wig crew look competent”

“Lifetime count your days. Why y’all got Gina looking like Fred Flinston in this Tyler perry studios wig?”

Lifetime count your days. Why y’all got Gina looking like Fred Flinston in this Tyler perry studios wig? 😭 pic.twitter.com/BcZeZQWzR9 — Stillmatic (@MiseducationofD) March 28, 2023

Perry is not associated with the Lifetime film, but he has faced major backlash from fans who have winced while watching the director’s films and series due to his choice of hairstyles.

Fans have made Perry aware of their critical opinions on various social media platforms, so much so that the “Alex Cross” star has previously spoken out about the negative comments he received.

“I don’t know how to do hair,” he said while talking to TV Line. “I hire people to do hair. Pay them $65 an hour.”

He continued, “I’m paying them to do their job, and they’re doing that. They’re doing a great job. Sometimes, things slip because I move a little fast, but they get it done.”

While fans have voiced their displeasure with Campbell’s hairstyle, she has not given the criticism any attention but has urged everyone to check out the drama in her recent Instagram post.