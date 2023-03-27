‘He Thought We Was Going to Kick His A—’: Method Man Says Ice-T Thought He Was Going to Get Beat Up When He First Met Wu-Tang During Their ‘Grimy’ Years

Method Man may not recall the first time he and the iconic rap group Wu-Tang Clan met West Coast legend Ice-T, but one recollection does stand out for the “Bring the Pain” rapper.

The group somehow left Ice-T thinking he almost had to get physical during their initial meeting years ago.

During a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the legendary artist talked about their encounter and the historic Grammys hip-hop tribute performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

There, Method Man performed alongside other hip-hop giants such as Missy Elliott, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, LL Cool J, Salt-N-Pepa and Ice-T, the latter of whom he spent time with in the green room while at the Grammys.

“Ice-T was in there. Ice-T tells the best stories,” said Method Man, while recalling the two seeing each other.

Method Man (Photo: @thetonightshowstarringjimmyfallon/YouTube screenshot)

Fallon then brought up Ice-T’s recollection of meeting Wu-Tang, but the 52-year-old said he likely was not there.

“I doubt if I was there because I don’t remember it, but he said the first time he met us, we were gonna kick his a–. Well he thought we were gonna kick his a–,” he clarified. “But it turns out that, you know, we were fans, he was a fan, and it was all love from there.”

In the early ’90s, Wu-Tang, the collective formed in Staten Island, New York, was known to travel with all 10 of its group members and others. The group also is credited with popularizing gangsta rap music on the East Coast with hardcore lyrics and songs such as “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthin’ ta F’ Wit …”

The “Power Book II: Ghost” actor admitted they weren’t going to beat up Ice-T, suggesting that Ice-T’s perspective was based on the group’s demeanor.

“We wasn’t but you know back then, those was our grimy years. Everything we did looked intimidating,” Method Man shared.

When asked about the Grammy’s tribute, he said, “It was cool, kind of like full circle for me, because I had actually won a Grammy in pre-telecast. So I wasn’t able to make the big speech in front of the crowd and stuff like that. Never did. So to be on that stage performing … oh man, that was the best.”

Method Man previously won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group for his “I’ll Be There For You/You’re All I Need To Get By” track with Mary J. Blige.

Wu-Tang Clan ‘Can It Be All So Simple’ 🎧pic.twitter.com/DKbElQQg1c — 🏆 (@thewallabechamp) March 11, 2023

In January, Ice-T appeared on “Sway’s Universe,” where he discussed his first time meeting Wu-Tang.

“Wu-Tang surround me. … I thought I was about to get robbed. It was like 10 of ’em,” he said, noting that they were dressed in their signature Wu-Tang T-shirts.

“They hadn’t come out yet and they was like, ‘Yo, Ice-T, we feeling that West Coast gangsta s—, you know. We down with you, Ice.’ I’m like, ‘Are y’all a gang?’ “

The “Colors” rapper further admitted he didn’t actually know who Wu-Tang was at the time.

“You know how they talk in that double-up slang, that heavy s—. I’m like, ‘Okay, but you guys like me, right?’ ” he said, laughing. “And they like, ‘Yeah, we got you,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, I like y’all, right.’ “

He continued, “I don’t know who the f— these n—-s are. But I wanted to be on their side. “

After decades of being in the industry, it seems the fellow hip-hop artists can now laugh about their initial encounter.