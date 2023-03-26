‘What’s Their Expertise’: CBS and CNN Reportedly Reject Pitch from Former ‘GMA: 3′ Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach reportedly have been turned down by both CBS and CNN for a daytime talk show the duo was pitching following their departure from ABC. The former “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-hosts left the network in January after news of their affair was revealed last November.

According to The New York Post, sources claimed that CNN rejected the lovebirds’ proposal after the cable network was approached by their talent agency. The outlet reported that CBS Media Ventures also rejected the couple’s pitch for a daytime talk show.

T.J. Holmes (R) and Amy Robach (L) (Photo by Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)

Holmes and Robach reportedly have been aggressively pitching their idea for a daytime talk show and are “desperately” trying to get back on television. The outlet claimed that the couple also pitched several ideas for a syndicated show to Fox Entertainment and Fox Television, but added that the two were interested in any television show.

“If they did a talk show, what would they talk about? What’s their expertise? Infidelity? They’d take anything,” noted one insider. “I think they’d host a game show at this point.”

A Fox insider also claimed that network-related meetings for Holmes and Robach weren’t serious and merely a courtesy to the couple’s talent agency, Creative Artists Agency.

“I don’t think the talks are serious at all,” the insider said. “CAA set up these meetings and everybody took them. I don’t think anyone is serious.”

Holmes and Robach were fired from ABC after news of the former co-hosts’ extramarital affair came to light last November. Holmes is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig while Robach is married to actor Andrew Shue. Both couples have filed for a divorce. Holmes and Robach reportedly have been pitching an “up close and personal” talk show that would showcase their infamous chemistry. The duo also allegedly pitched the show to NBC.

Another insider told Page Six that the couple’s chemistry was well-received because people thought they had a brother/sister relationship previously.

“They absolutely believe that their chemistry would sell, because it sold at ABC,” the insider said. “They sold this brother/sister chemistry. Now, they’re selling sex.”