‘Them Genes are EXTREMELY STRONG’: Tia Mowry Shares Family Photos with Daughter Cairo and Her Mother Darlene, Fans Notice the Striking Family Resemblance

Fans are floored by the striking resemblance shared between Tia Mowry, her daughter Cairo Hardrict and the actress’ mother, Darlene Mowry.

In a carousel of photos and clips shared on social media by Tia, she proved that the apple really did not fall far from the tree.

Her followers quickly noted that she and her mother shared the exact same chipper smile and that Cairo made an attempt to snag grandma’s entire face.

(L-R) Tia Mowry, her daughter, Cairo Hardrict, and her mother, Darlene Mowry. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram.)

As one person pointed out, it seemed as though “y’all really just said ‘copy + paste, copy + paste.’”

According to Tia, the images perfectly captured three generations of the Mowry women. “This week I came across a post that suggested FAMILY would be a big part of my year in 2023,” she began in her caption.

“This weekend, I got a visit from my mother, and got to be surrounded by some of my very favorite people. Y’all KNOW there is nothing that fills my heart more than quality time with family, and sometimes it’s exactly the type of care you need. Grateful!” she continued.

The entrepreneur shares her tot and 11-year-old son, Cree Hardrict, with her estranged husband, Cory Hardrict.

Last year, she announced the couple’s separation after 14 years of marriage. According to court documents, both parents have petitioned to share joint legal and physical custody of their two kids.

In the photos, Darlene and “The Game” star are shown perfectly smiling as Cairo, 4, showcases her silly personality by making funny faces. “Wow I can see the resemblance with your mom. The African ancestry is strong here,” commented one person.

“Them genes are EXTREMELY STRONG. When I see your mother the first thing comes to my mind is STRONG!!” wrote another.

Fans also could not help but take notice of Darlene’s laugh, which sounds exactly like Tia’s infectious giggle.

“Yall really did get yall laugh from yall mother I can hear her in the background on the last slide,” one individual remarked.

In recent months, the former child star has shared a multitude of digital content of her enjoying life, sharing belly chuckles and other life events amid the divorce. Most fans have welcomed seeing Mowry appear happy, considering the major life change.

Even Tia has emphasized that at this juncture in her life, she is focused on putting herself first and chasing joy.