‘I Thought This Was LisaRaye BF’: Fans Are Confused After LisaRaye McCoy’s Alleged Boo King Yahweh Was Spotted ‘Kissing’ on TLC’s T-Boz During ‘Private Movie Night’

It looks like actress LisaRaye McCoy isn’t the only woman her rumored boo, King Yahweh, kisses on the cheek.

The influencer uploaded a video of himself with TLC group member T-Boz as they reportedly enjoyed a night out watching the new film “Cocaine Bear.”

(Left) King Yahweh and T-Boz (Pictured:@king_yahweh_global/Instagram) (Right) LisaRaye McCoy and King Yahweh (Pictured:@king_yahweh_global/Instagram)

In the video, King Yahweh and T-Boz, whose real name is Tionne Watkins, can be seen holding hands as “Waterfalls” by the popular girl group played in the background.

As the cameraman moved the camera closer to them, Yahweh rested his cheek on T-Boz’s head, right before he planted a kiss on her forehead.

The caption for the global humanitarian’s post read, “King YAHWEH with his super illustrious beautiful friend @therealtboz from the four-times #grammy winning group #tlc (enjoying a private movie night) #CocaineBear she knows how to pick the good ones.”

His post attained over 7,200 likes and received the notice of confused fans who assumed that he and McCoy were more than friends.

“I thought this was Lisa Raye BF. He’s making rounds with 50+ celebrities ladies. Sugamamma search.”

“I’m confused I thought he was with… Nevermind.”



A few fans even mentioned that King Yahweh is always kissing his alleged lady friends on the face, calling him the “Kissing Bandit.”

“Every time I see him he is kissing on someone.”

The public figure was recently spotted placing a soft one on McCoy’s cheek a few months ago at his All Winter Wonderland Gala 2023.

Though rumors began to spread like wildfire it appeared as if he and the “All of Us” actress were strictly friends; however, their relationship seems to be a close-knit one. In 2019, McCoy was crowned “Queen Mother of Ghana” by the entrepreneur in a now-deleted Twitter post.

In a TikTok appreciation post for McCoy’s birthday, King Yahweh uploaded a video of their ceremony writing, “To my super amazing September friend and Queen Mother @thereallraye1. Thank you for being apart of my life and bringing joy to those who need it most.”



He continued, “Happy birthday. I / We love you always!!!”

King Yahweh also has been linked to former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Shay Johnson. Fans have speculated that he is the father of Johnson’s daughter, Shajiyah, because the Ghanaian businessman was seen rather close to the reality star at her baby shower with some of his family members in attendance.

Neither Johnson nor King Yahweh have confirmed fans’ theories about their relationship, but Yahweh has also been seen with actress Meagan Good, “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star Amara La Negra and Princess Love from “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”