‘We Can’t Shame Oprah’: Fans at Odds Over Oprah Winfrey’s Shocking Words to Donald Trump Exposed In New Book

Former President Donald Trump is in the headlines again, but this time for his new book “Letters to Trump” that’s set to be released on April 25.

The book contains handwritten letters from over a 40-year time span from public figures such as Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jackson, Queen Elizabeth II, Richard Nixon, and many more.

According to a press release, Trump hand-picked each letter that was sent and the book is 320 pages long with 150 letters. The book is a flashback to a time when famous public figures frequently wrote letters to each other.

A January 2000 letter from Winfrey that was highlighted this week had a particular line that stood out to social media users.

Winfrey wrote, “Too bad we’re not running for office. What a team!”

Letter to Donald Trump from Oprah which will be featured in his new book.

Trump said that when he announced he was running for president that a lot of people turned their back on him and stopped communicating with him. Winfrey was among those people. He stated that he still thinks Winfrey is an “amazing” person but admits that the feelings are not mutual.

He wrote in the book, “Sadly, once I announced for President, she never spoke to me again.”

Sergio Gor, founder of Winning Team Publishing, thinks the partnership with his company and Trump will make a huge profit for both parties.

“What do presidents, royals, celebrities, and business titans have in common? They all love Donald Trump. Long before entering politics, Donald Trump lived an extraordinary life,” Gor said in a statement. “No book highlights his iconic relationships like ‘Letters to Trump,’ and we are thrilled to be able to share it with our readers.”

The love that Gor spoke about that people have for Trump is nonexistent in the Black community.

One user wrote, “We can’t shame Oprah because a lot of people didn’t 100% fully understand his ways back then until he got in office, but Oprah saved herself but not being on cahoots with him! anyone can say one thing and not really know someone.”

“I kinda don’t blame her, he had a lot of people fooled. A lot of people didn’t do their research,” another Instagram user wrote.

Trump formerly was ambivalent about where he stood on his political party affiliation. In an interview back in 2004, Trump told CNN reporter Wolf Blitzer that he identifies more as a Democrat.

“In many cases, I probably identify more as Democrat,” Trump told Blitzer in a 2004 interview. “It just seems that the economy does better under the Democrats than the Republicans. Now, it shouldn’t be that way. But if you go back, I mean it just seems that the economy does better under the Democrats. …But certainly we had some very good economies under Democrats, as well as Republicans. But we’ve had some pretty bad disaster under the Republicans.”

Then, in 2015, he kicked off his campaign for president as a Republican with the “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan that seemed crafted to appeal to white Americans only.

Another comment on social media suggested that the signs were there before 2015.

Another comment stated, “I been canceled Oprah!!”

This should come as no surprise, especially to Black people. In 1989, Trump took out a full-page ad in four New York newspapers that stated the “Central Park 5” should be given the death penalty. The group of four young black underage males and one Latino male were wrongfully convicted for raping a white woman while she was jogging in Central Park. They all spent time in prison after the police coerced them and their families to admit to the rape.

In 2019, Trump doubled down on those comments and refused to issue an apology after the group was proven innocent through DNA evidence and awarded $41 million by the state of New York.

In 2020, Trump stated that Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t qualify to serve in her role because she was not a natural-born U.S. citizen. He has amplified a false “birther theory” dating back to 2011 that started with former President Barack Obama.

Harris was born in Oakland, California to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother. Obama was born in Hawaii to his Kenyan father and a white mother from Kansas. In April 2011, Obama produced an official copy of his birth certificate, and Trump still claimed it was fraudulent.