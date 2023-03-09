‘My Girl Ate Everybody Up’: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Kaavia James Steals the Show In Modeling Shoot

The latest video of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s youngest daughter has fans suggesting she seriously take up modeling.

Four-year-old Kaavia James looked adorable while practicing a few poses in a new video shared on her Instagram account.

Kaavia wore a gray hooded jumpsuit paired with pink winter boots as she posed while standing on a chunk of crunchy snow on an outside deck. An adult voice in the background questioned if the young star was showing how she would pose in future group pictures.

Kaavia James shows off her practice poses. @kaaviajames / Instagram

At one point, Kaavia posed with her hands on her hips as she smiled at the camera.

The video was set to the song “Look At Her Now” by Selena Gomez and posted on Kaavia’s page with the caption, “When you only go up to the snow for IG purposes and you gotta organize the girlies for the group shot. #WatchAndLearn #ShadyBaby.”

Fans loved the cute video and noted Kaavia’s perfect picture poses. One fan replied, “I just know my girl ate everybody up in that shot.”

Another fan wrote, “That ‘hip’ action is on point.”

One replied, “Kaav is gonna be a star. There’s no way around it.”

Several fans remarked on Kaavia’s comment when she was finished posing and said, “I’m gonna get out of this snow now.”

One fan said, “Kaavia, you are so awesome!! ‘Let me get out this snow now.'”

“She knew her limit at the end,” another remarked.

Kaavia also has a Twitter page, where she also shares photos and videos with her mom and dad. Her most recent video was shared on Feb. 4, which showed the youngster who returned home from school with her hair unkempt, thanks to the former NBA player.

When Daddy does your hair. I know my teacher bout to send an email talkin bout “is everything OK at home?” @DwyaneWade this is not your ministry. @FlawlessbyGu escort him from the premises. #shadybaby pic.twitter.com/ygwZx3PXNW — Kaavia James Union Wade (@KaaviaJamesWade) February 4, 2023

Wade can be heard in the background saying, “It didn’t look like that this morning!” Another video shows the Shady Baby visibly unimpressed with her dad gifting her Versace sunglasses.

“Oh you fly,” said Wade while he hyped up his daughter. The short clip ends with Kaavia walking away as “Versace” by Migos played in the background.

Kaavia is Wade and Union’s youngest child. Wade also has three more children, Zaire, Zaya, and Xavier Zechariah Wade.