‘Now That I’m Not Bullied to Do So… I Might Change the Name’: Judge Tosses Kanye West’s Suit Against Australian Restaurant Owner Who Used Ye’s ‘The College Dropout’ Album as Inspiration for His Designs, Menu and More

Kanye West’s legal case against an Australian burger joint has been dismissed.

Mark Elkhouri, the owner of College Dropout Burgers, was sent a cease-and-desist letter in June 2022 for naming his Melbourne restaurant after the hip-hop legend’s debut album, “The College Dropout.”

Ye attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The Australian restaurateur, who is also a big-time West fan, was forced to change the names of his burgers that were inspired by certain song titles from the 2004 album.

He was also ordered to cover up a mural of the American rapper and to remove his crowned teddy bear logo, which imitated the artwork from West’s Grammy Award-winning project.

Idc what anyone says the college dropout by Kanye West is an all time great CD. — MoonTrip.bnb 👻 (@crypto_Suenos) March 2, 2023

Though Elkhouri complied, West went on to sue him and his eatery in October.

West claimed that he never gave the businessman his permission to use the name and accused Elkhouri of profiting off of his brand.

However, since the suit was filed, the “Gold Digger” rapper and his lawyers have shown no further interest in moving forward with the indictment.

In addition to skipping out on the federal court case on Friday, West and his lawyers also missed three legal obligations and hadn’t acknowledged a notification letter that was sent on Tuesday, prompting Elkhouri’s lawyers to seek out the case’s dismissal.

According to the Australian outlet 9news.com.au, Justice Shawn McElwaine said that West showed “no steps” in wanting to continue with the suit.

“One would have thought if he was seeking to preserve his claims and prosecute this preceding he might have thought it was necessary to appoint a lawyer to appear before me today. He has not done so,” McElwaine said.

The publication also stated that Elkhouri’s lawyers suggested that West pay their fees, but the Melbourne proprietor stated that he is not expecting West to do so.

So, what does the future look like for Elkhouri’s business? Well, he noted that he’s thinking about finally changing the name of his facility.

“Now that I’m not bullied to do anything about it, perhaps I might change the name, but if I do it’s on my terms,” 9news.com.au reported him saying.

Despite his negative interaction with West, Elkhouri says that he’s still a fan of his and respects the impact West had on his life.

As for Ye, the musician has not currently addressed any information pertaining to the case.