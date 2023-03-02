‘They Need Hearing Aids’: Chaka Khan Says Mary J. Blige Butchered Her Cover to ‘Sweet Thing’ and Shades Mariah Carey Being Labeled One of the ‘Greatest Singers of All Time’ 

Chaka Khan stands on her belief that Mary J. Blige did not rightfully cover her song “Sweet Thing” in 1992.

The original R&B soulful song was brought onto the scene in 1973 when Chaka Khan was a part of the music group, “Rufus.”

(left) Chaka Khan (Pictured: @chakakhan/Instagram) (right) Mary J. Blige (Pictured: @therealmaryjblige/Instagram)

A few years later, Blige decided to add her own version to her debut album, “What’s the 411?”

The two legendary divas began beefing shortly after due to rumors that suggested Chaka Khan labeled her colleague’s cover as “the song Mary J. Blige f—-d up.”

They eventually mended their relationship in 2007 and even collaborated together on the song, “Disrespectful.”

Though they are on better terms now, the Queen of Funk confirmed that the “rumor” was actually true while talking to Andrew Goldman on his “The Originals,” podcast for Los Angeles magazine.

During the 29:47 mark, she said, “I didn’t say that out in public, I might’ve said that to her. But I told Mary J. Blige that she f—d it up.”

When asked why she believed that Blige didn’t do her beloved ballad justice, Khan admitted that the 52-year-old’s “vocals were flat.”

“I asked her I said what time did you, when did you, what time of day was it a night? What were you doing when you decided to cover ‘Sweet Things’ where were you at when you covered it?”



She then imitated Blige’s answer, “Oh girl, I been up all late, and it was at 8 o’clock in the morning girl.”

Khan suggested that she told Blige, “Like girl you don’t sing nothing at 8 o’clock in the mother f—-g morning. Especially if you have to get up to sing it.”



She continued, “If you woulda been up all night, smoking crack or something I don’t know, might’ve been different, a whole different thing. But you don’t get up at 8 o’clock in the morning to sing girl.”



Before they switched topics, Khan stated that she and Blige have a solid relationship where they can be blunt with one another.

“I love her, she loves me. We don’t have a problem,” Khan assured Goldman.

Towards the end of the podcast, Khan was informed that she was placed at No. 29 on Rolling Stone’s list of “200 Greatest Singers of All Time,” and was asked how she felt about Blige’s No. 25 placement.

“These b—s are blind as a mother f—-g bat. They need hearing aids.”

Since Chaka Khan is trending, this would be a great opportunity for those who don't know her to know who she is and what she can do. Cause let me tell you, Chaka is a vocal genius. pic.twitter.com/sms7gsqEnG — dontlaughgavin (@oldsoulgavin) March 2, 2023

Khan also came at Mariah Carey’s No. 5 ranking and claimed, “that must be payola or some s–t.”

Though she disagreed with a lot of the singer’s location, Khan gave credit where it was due to artists like Beyoncé, who placed at No. 8.

“I don’t have anything to say about Beyoncé,” she said, “she’s a great singer.”

The Grammy winner also praised the publication for crowning Aretha Franklin as No. 1.

“As she f—-g should be, thank you there’s justice somewhere,” she said.

Neither Mary J. Blige nor Mariach Carey have publicly responded back to Khan’s statements.