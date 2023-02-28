‘Kandi It’s Angela Davis’: Fans Call Out Kandi Burruss After She Tagged the Wrong Angela In IG Post About Legendary Women of Impact

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss shared a video on Instagram on Feb. 28 to honor legendary Black women for Black History Month, but fans caught Burruss tagging shoe designer Angela Simmons instead of activist Angela Davis.

The video features iconic photographs of several prominent women such as Davis, the late Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, and musician Tina Turner, with the 46-year-old’s face in the place of the legendary women.

Kandi Burruss poses as Angela Davis on Instagram in honor of Black History Month. (Photo: @kandi/Instagram)

Burruss captioned the post, “#BlackHistoryMonth has come to an end. I wanted to honor a few women who have made an impact that will always be remembered. #ShirleyChisholm #AngelaDavis #TinaTurner.”

However, fans called Burruss out for writing #AngelaSimmons instead of #AngelaDavis in the post, which has since been edited.

One fan noted, “Love this. Fix your hashtag to #angeladavis though.”

Another fan also noticed the error. “I peeped that too like ummm you mean Angela Davis? Lmao.”

“Kandi it’s Angela Davis,” added another. One fan replied, “Angela Simmons as the hashtag has me HEEVING we know what you mean Kandi.”

“Angela Simmons…. Kannnnny (mama Joyce voice) fix it,” added another.

One fan replied, “One error and y’all gonna drag it BLACK PPL.”

ANGELA DAVIS DID THE THING 💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/CNUZyhTOlI — mallewi.  🟡 (@mallewi) February 21, 2023

Davis — who is a former member of the Black Panther Party — recently appeared on an episode of “Finding Your Roots” and learned that her 10th great-grandfather on her father’s side was William Brewster, a passenger on the Mayflower. The Mayflower was the first ship to bring pilgrims to America in 1620. The former University of California, Santa Cruz professor also learned that her ancestors on her mother’s side owned enslaved people during the 1770s in Georgia.

“No, I can’t believe this. No, my ancestors did not come here on the Mayflower,” said a shocked Davis. “That’s a little bit too much to deal with right now.”

Chisholm was the first Black woman to be elected to the U.S. Congress back in 1968. In 1972, Chisholm also became the first Black woman to run for a presidential nomination. She died in 2005 at the age of 80.

Turner is an eight-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist with hits such as “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” and “Proud Mary.” Turner first rose to fame in a band with her ex-husband, Ike Turner, called the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

While many fans couldn’t wait to point out the error, others were more appreciative of the Instagram post. “Kandi you did that !! I love last night’s KKL .. best one yet.”

In another effort to celebrate Black History Month, Burruss promoted dozens of black-owned brands in a video on her YouTube channel.