‘Still Got a Little Way to Go’: ‘P-Valley’ Star Tyler Lepley Gushes Over How Miracle Watts Loves His Children from His Previous Relationship Despite Her Spat with His Ex

“P-Valley” and “Harlem” actor Tyler Lepley made an appearance on “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday, Feb. 23, where he addressed the current status of his blended family.

This comes after the 35-year-old’s current girlfriend Miracle Watts and his ex-girlfriend April King had a small exchange over the Internet.

Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts (left photo), April King (right photo). (Photos: @miraclewatts00/Instagram, @aprilamking/Instagram)

At the 23:12 mark, the Philadelphia native was asked by co-host and comedian Jess Hilarious if the ladies were able to mend things after their negative social interaction — especially since both women have children by Lepley.

“It’s a process, you know. It’s definitely better than it was. You still got a little way to go,” he shared.

Lepley and Watts recently welcomed their first son together, Xi Lei Lepley. Before Lepley and Watts became an item, Lepley and King were romantically involved, and they share two children, a son Leo and a daughter Jade.

While the two ladies’ relationship with each other might be the best, Lepley gushed over the relationship Watts has with his older children.

“Miracle does such a great job of just loving me for everything and just the fullness of who I am and everything that comes with it,” Lepley said.

Noting that he’s in love with Watts, the “Walk The Plank” singer acknowledged how much love his girlfriend has to give, “She got the biggest heart and she’s really just like a down South homegrown girl at the end of the day.”

Many fans applauded Lepley’s response about the current status of his personal relationships.

“I love the way he talks about the mother of his children. A lot of people got to do the same”

“I just love the way he loves Miracle. I wish them nothing but the best and prosperity in their career”

Congrats! Tyler Lepley & Miracle Watts Welcomed their Son XI LEI pic.twitter.com/y6S4Yu0O9Y — P-Valley Updates (@Pvalleyupdates) October 14, 2022

Watts and King exchanged a few words via Instagram in July 2022 after Watts uploaded a video revealing that her entrepreneurial journey wasn’t going how she planned.

Nevertheless, “The Miracle Lifestyle” owner ended with a motivational speech by stating that she was going to keep working because she had “kids to feed,” seemingly including Lepley’s two children in the spiel.

After a fan asked Watts if she meant to say “kids,” she responded, “Yes, I have 3 kids.”

Her statement obviously did not settle well with King, who responded, “You do? You have met Leo twice and Jade once. They are not your children.”

Watts then decided to fire back, writing: “#1. I would never try to fulfill your shoes as a mother, I have my own shoes to fill. #2 As a woman and a mother you should feel good about someone who wants to embrace your children and include them as a family. Would you prefer the opposite?”



The Instagram model-turned-actress continued, “#3 I don’t do internet games, you have my number MS.KING!”



Watts didn’t stop there, adding, “& I’m happy you can FINALLY write me from your real page, proud of you.”

Lepley and Watts made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021, and both star in the Starz network drama “P-Valley,” which seems to be how they met.