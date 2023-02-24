What to Watch: Here Are 15 TV Shows and Movies Streaming on Netflix, Hulu, BET+, and More This Weekend

Happy Friday, and welcome to your #ABS introduction to new and nostalgic film and entertainment releases this week in February. A new lineup of TV shows and movies have dropped on Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming platforms in various categories.

Valentine’s Day has passed, but love comes back around on episodes of “Married at First Sight.” Meanwhile, Anthony Mackie and David Harbour become social media sensations in “We Have a Ghost.”

Get a sense of what’s happening in “Harlem” with Meagan Good and her three best friends. Or enjoy series reboots from nostalgic shows like “The Proud Family” and “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.”

Meagan Good on “Harlem,” “The Proud Family” cast, and Dave East on “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.”(Photos: @amazonprime/Instagram, @theproudfamily/Instagram, @wutangonhulu/Instagram.)

Here’s a list of new movies and TV shows hitting streaming services this weekend.

Amazon Prime Video

Harlem (Season 2) Returning for its second season, the popular romantic comedy series follows four friends — played by Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson, and Shoniqua — in a concept similar to “Girlfriends.” Instead of California, these women reside in Harlem, New York, chasing their dreams while juggling their careers and love lives.

Apple TV

Pretzel and the Puppies (Season 2) The family-friendly animated series is about a dachshund family of dogs led by dog dad “Preztel.” There’s a total of five frisky kid pups, including one supportive dad and a mother who encourages them to solve their problems. They live near their friends and neighbors in Muttgomery.

BET+

The Reading Fans have been praising Mo’Nique’s performance as Emma in the horror film. Everything was going smoothly until a deadly home invasion left her husband and two children dead. She attempts to heal by writing a book until a psychic and her team come to her home and unleash some form of evil spirit.

Disney+

The Proud Family revival (Season 2) To kick off Black History Month, fans got to enjoy the second season of the popular series following Penny Proud, her family, and her posse of friends. The revival includes regular cast members such as Tommy Davidson, Kyla Pratt, Cedric the Entertainer, Jo Marie Payton, Paula Jai Parker, and newcomers like Keke Palmer and guests like Gabrielle Union, Storm Reid, and Chance the Rapper, to name a few.

Hulu

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Season 3) The Emmy-nominated biographical drama about the legendary hip-hop group returned for its third and final season. The New York conglomerate consists of 10 lyricists. Season 3 highlights RZA and Wu-Tang’s move from Staten Island to New Jersey and their East Coast tour. Road trips on a bus sound together until they’re forced to deal with their problems face to face. It stars rappers Dave East, TJ Atoms, and “Moonlight” star Ashton Sanders.

Bruiser “Moonlight” star Trevante Rhodes, “All American” actor Jalyn Hall, and Canadian actor Shamier Anderson star in this film from director Miles Warren. It follows a teenage boy torn between the man who raised him and the man who became a father figure in his life while dealing with the effects of being beaten up.

211 (2018) Inspired by a 1997 North Hollywood bank robbery, the action movie stars Nicolas Cage as a cop and “Power” star Michael Rainey Jr., as his ride-along who got caught in a standoff between police and local shooters. It also stars Cory Hardict from “All American.”

Netflix

Sommore: Queen Chandler One of the “Original Queens of Comedy,” is back with her sixth comedy special to talk about fake lashes, the pandemic, and social media users asking for prayer requests. No topic is off-limits.

Luther: The Fallen Sun The film is an epic continuation of the television series starring Idris Elba, a brilliant but disgraced London police detective. In the film’s trailer, Luther breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer after being haunted by a murder from his past. The movie also stars fellow British actress Cynthia Erivo as Luther’s wife and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

Married at First Sight (Season 12) The show’s 12th season is viewed as one of the most controversial due to Paige and Chris’s tumultuous relationship. “Married At First Sight” documented their breakups, their reconciliations, and their fights. The only couple still together today from that group is: Brianna and Vincent.

The Real World (Season 12) Steven, Trishelle, Irulan, Alton, Frank, Arissa, and Brynn arrive at their plush digs on the 28th floor of the Palms hotel in Las Vegas. TV lovers remember the hot and steamy hot tub scene and the love triangle between Trishelle, Brynn, and Steven. It was ranked one of the most unforgettable moments of the longtime MTV series.

We Have a Ghost Actor Anthony Mackie and “Stranger Things” star David Harbour star in the comic horror film, where they discover their family home is haunted. The pair create a YouTube channel to document their discovery until one finds out more than expected about the ghost.

Paramount+

Star Trek: Picard (Season 3) Actors LeVar Burton and Michael Dorn returned for the third and final season, taking a step back in time nearly 20 years into the past. Fans of “Star Trek: Voyager” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” will also enjoy Burton’s return as Geordi LaForge and Dorn as Worf.

Peacock

Bel-Air (Season 2) Season one of the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reboot ended with an emotional scene between Will Smith’s fictional character, portrayed by Jabari Banks, and his biological father, played by Marlon Wayans. Similar to the beloved sitcom, the dramatically reimagined series focuses on Will’s struggle to maintain his West Philly identity while adapting to life in California with the Banks family. Tatyana Ali and rapper Saweetie also made guest appearances this season.

Starz