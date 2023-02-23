‘He Definitely Talking About Nicki’: Barbz Swarm Safaree Samuels In Defense of Nicki Minaj After He Tweets This

Nicki Minaj’s stunning photos from Trinidad Carnival 2023 prompted fans to believe that her ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels wants his old thing back.

The Jamaican-American rapper penned a vague message on Twitter on Thursday, Feb. 23, that read, “I miss you… I love you.”

Nicki Minaj Drops Bomb Photos from Trinidad Carnival 2023. (Photo: @nickiminaj/Instagram).

While it is unclear who Samuels was referring to, many fans believe it was an indirect message to Minaj following her series of posts on Instagram.

“You didn’t appreciate my queen when you had her! MOOOOVVEEE,” one fan quote tweeted.

“You talking to Nicki?” Another said.

The Neighborhood Talk reposted Samuels’ tweets, and on that site, fans believed his tweet was meant for Minaj as well.

“He saw how good Nicki looked.”

“He definitely talking about Nicki.”

It seems if Samuels was referring to his former girlfriend he wouldn’t mind making it known because he has done so in the past.

Back in December, Samuels reposted a photo of himself, Minaj, and two other rappers from their short-lived group, Hoodstars, back in the early 2000s. The post was initially a birthday shoutout for Minaj from one of their former members, but Samuels decided to upload it on his story and reminisce about that specific time in his life.

“I wouldn’t change anything about my past!! I’m like Kanye, I love everybody,” he wrote on Instagram.

Samuels’ post quickly received backlash from Minaj stans who identify themselves as “Barbz” and demanded that he kept their favorite’s name out of his mouth.

The former couple dated from 2000 until 2014 and didn’t end on the sweetest terms. In a 2016 interview with RapUpTV, Samuels seemingly claimed that Philadelphia native rapper Meek Mill played a huge role in his and Minaj’s separation.

Without specifying his name, Samuels stated, “he definitely was, um, a big part as to why me and Nicki broke up. You know what I’m saying.”

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj began their romance in early 2015, right after her split from Samuels. The pair quickly became a fan-favorite couple and even collaborated on a popular track together titled “All Eyes on You,” which also features Chris Brown.

Rumors about a potential split started in late 2016, and Minaj confirmed being single in 2017.

After Meek, Minaj sparked dating rumors with rapper Nas in 2017, but that soon fizzled out. She later went on to date and marry her now-husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

Though this couple received major side-eyes from fans due to Petty being registered as a sex offender, they married in 2019 and have one son together whose nickname is “Papa Bear.”

As for Samuels, he journeyed through several romantic relationships with a variety of women from the “LHH” franchise, such as Ms. Nikki Baby, Dreamdoll, Estelita, and ex-wife Erica Mena.

Samuels and Mena went on to have one of the most tumultuous relationships in the show. Their on-again, off-again romance started in 2018 and ended in 2022 with a finalized divorce.

Though they are no longer together, they are still connected through their two children, Safire Majesty and Legend Brian Samuels.