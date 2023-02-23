‘If They Break Up She Can Add Christianity Healed Me’: Christian Combs’ Older Girlfriend Tattoos His Name On Her Cheek Following Backlash Over Their Age Difference

Christian “King” Combs’ girlfriend, Raven Tracy, seems to want to permanently remember their love so much so that she decided to get his name tattooed on her left bum.

The body positivity influencer uploaded an adorable montage of photos to her Instagram page that showed them boo’d up in various positions.

However, it was Tracy’s second to last picture that caught fans off guard due to the reveal that Combs’ — who is the offspring of rapping mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs — name was now attached to her body forever.

Christian Combs and Raven Tracy. (Pictured: @soooraven/Instagram)

The 29-year-old made her caption short and sweet, putting just a pink heart, while Combs commented three emojis underneath her photos: a shocked face emoji and two heart eye emojis.

Tracy’s post attained over 114,000 likes and was re-posted by several other publications.

Many fans reacted under The Shade Room’s re-upload, hoping that the “Love You Better” rapper also tatted his boo’s name somewhere on his own body.

“And he don’t got a tattoo on his body, right?”



“She bold and he ain’t got her name on him whew chile”



While a few fans were against Tracy’s permanent decision, there were some that looked on the bright side, stating that Combs’ first name could be interpreted in an array of different ways.

“If the break up she can add ‘Christianity healed me. Blessed and highly favored.’”

“I think she’s saying she’s a Christian woman.”



Tracy has previously expressed her love for the 24-year-old by writing a lengthy message for him with the song “Snooze” by Grammy Award-winning artist SZA playing in the background.

In their first video as an official couple, both Combs and Tracy were rather affectionate with each other as they hugged, kissed, and leaned on each other’s bodies throughout the 34-second clip.

“I honestly didn’t know guys like you existed,” Tracy began writing for her caption, as she described Combs as “a breathe of fresh air… like I can just relax and exhale.”



At the end of her caption, Tracy confessed her love to Combs, saying, “I can’t wait to continue on this path with you.”



This relationship began to receive backlash from fans who criticized their five-year age gap, however, they seem to be going strong.

Tracy first made an appearance on Combs’ page in August 2022 while promoting his summer jam “Cant Stop Wont Stop,” which features Kodak Black. Combs even went all out for his lady on Valentine’s Day, gifting her dozens of roses.

Christian Combs sends his “Queen” Raven Tracy a large bouquet of flowers letting her know he misses her.♥️✨ pic.twitter.com/HRzYBCougQ — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) September 25, 2022

Combs also recently posted a new series of pictures with Tracy with the caption, “Ravianna.”