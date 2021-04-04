‘Being Rich Seems So Much Fun’: Diddy’s Hologram Appearance at Son’s Birthday Party Shuts Down the Internet

Diddy made headlines on April 3 after it was revealed that he attended his youngest son Christian “King” Combs‘ 23rd birthday party in Los Angeles, by using a hologram. Christian, who was born on April 1, gathered his family and friends for a star-studded bash the same night.

According to TMZ, the mogul couldn’t personally commemorate Christian’s birthday because he had prior business engagements in Miami. Diddy used PORTL, a 4k life-sized holographic display worth about $60,000, to send his well-wishes to Christian.

Diddy sings happy birthday to his son Christian Combs through a hologram during the 23-year-old’s star-studded party. (Photo: @portlhologram/Instagram)

In the clip, Diddy was seen singing “Happy Birthday to You” to his son as the guests, including Swae Lee, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Winnie Harlow, and many more, looked on and recorded the special moment. Later on in another clip, Diddy was joined by his three daughters, twins D’Lila Star, Jessie James, and Chance Combs, to celebrate Christian’s day and wish him a happy birthday.

PORTL Hologram’s official Instagram page reposted Diddy’s video with the caption, “Took this from @diddy’s Instagram story today. When he couldn’t BE there, he BEAMED there.”

Many fans were astounded by the video. Some expressed it was a little too much because they felt Diddy could have called his son via FaceTime, while others thought the gesture was impressive given that he couldn’t be present at the party.



“I’ll just do FaceTime. Thank you 🙏🏾 😌.”

“Why not just FaceTime em for free? 🙄.”

Diddy wishes his youngest son Christian Combs a happy birthday with a loving Instagram post. @diddy/Instagram

“FaceTime was unavailable? Being rich seems so much fun 😂.”

“Whatever he had to do on his son’s birthday which caused him not to be able to be there physically had to be SUPER important, he did wtf he had to do PLUS it looks as if his son enjoyed it also 🤔😂💁🏾‍♀️. some of y’all dad’s don’t even send a card 🥴😂 get off diddy’s nuts. #youropiniondoesntmatter.”

“That’s dope. Mfs like why wasn’t he there 🙄 same reasons y’all never knew y’all’s daddy, he had something better to do.”

On April 1, Diddy initially wished Christian — a son shared with his late ex Kim Porter — a happy birthday on Instagram with a touching post that read, “Happy happy happy birthday to my King, my son, my twin, my love @kingcombs !!! I love you with all my heart and soul forever and ever and ever!! [Let’s] f–king go King!! 🖤✨💫.” Christian responded to the love by telling his father, “I LOVE you too!!!.”