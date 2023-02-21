‘I Still Talk to Him to This Day’: T-Pain Recalls How He Saved a Man’s Life After Recording One of His Biggest Hits In Resurfaced Clip

Recording artist T-Pain is opening up about saving a man’s life with his music in a resurfaced clip that has gone viral. The “Booty Wurk” rapper shared the story during an appearance on the podcast “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” back in 2021.

T-Pain — whose legal name is Faheem Rashad Najm — was discussing his 2007 song “Bartender” when he made the revelation. The Florida native said that just after he recorded the song, he helped save a man from committing suicide.

T-Pain appears on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! Podcast. (Photo: YouTube)

“A funny thing about that song, man. Uh, right after I made that song, I saw, I went out and saw a bunch of uh, uh, police tape around the resort,” he recalled. “And uh, I didn’t know what the f—k was goin’ on. And uh, I just went to the bar, again, and saw this guy, old white guy who was just, like in his f—kn’ 70s. And uh, I was just, I offered him a drink and I was like, ‘Man, let’s have some fun,’ you know, just, not trollin’ or f—n’ with people… His name was Bob.”

Najm went on to say that the police came in, and Bob told him that the police tape was for his wife, who had just died at the resort.

“And he was like, ‘The police tape back there is uh, because my wife just died in the hotel. I was at the bar taking my last drink.’ He was gonna to kill himself, and he was like, uh, ‘The way you came up here and showed me love, and just had fun with me, you and your friends…’ I still talk to him til’ this day.”

The “Up Down” singer went on to say that Bob was looking down and he just wanted to cheer him up. “Bob, I love you, brother,” he added.

A clip of T-Pain sharing the story was posted on the Our Generation Music’s Instagram account, and fans responded to the story in the comment section. One fan replied, “Mad respect for T-Pain.”

Another fan replied, “F—k this made me cry.” One fan added, “This is what it’s about. You never know what someone can be going through.”

The “Buy U a Drank” vocalist also discussed going broke, using Auto-Tune and fake jewelry during the interview.