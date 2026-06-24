‘The Plot Thickens’: Pharrell Williams Hit with Copycat Claims Over New LV Sneaker Design — Then Vans Fires Off a Savage Response

Pharrell “Skateboard P” Williams has established himself as one of the faces of hip-hop fashion over the last three decades.

Throughout his career, the Grammy-winning producer and multi-hyphenate has embraced streetwear brands such as A Bathing Ape and Vans, while building business relationships with high-fashion brands such as Louis Vuitton.

Williams, 53, currently serves as Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director in 2023.

However, his latest release did not hit the way he intended, prompting one fashion brand to issue a savage warning.

Pharrell Williams is under fire for allegedly stealing Vans’ design aesthetic. (Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

The internet exploded after the Virginia native dropped a sneak peek of his LV Combi shoe line this week.

Footwear aficionados instantly began comparing Pharrell’s low-top Combi to the classic Vans Authentic skateboarding sneakers.

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The Combi shoe will come in a variety of colors, and the silhouette will feature multiple LV monogram prints and a two-piece upper with midfoot stitching connecting both panels.

In fact, the team over at Vans caught wind of Williams’ June 20-dated Skateboard post and dropped a sarcastic yet unexpected response to the comparisons.

“Ohhhh bet,” read a reply from the Vans Instagram account.

Pharrell Williams debuts a new sneaker collection with Louis Vuitton that draws comparisons to Vans shoes. (Photos: @skateboard/Instagram)

Vans then doubled down on trolling Pharrell and Louis Vuitton with its own now-viral Instagram post on June 21.

After hearing comparisons to the classic Vans Authentic, the company shared an image of the shoe that debuted in 1966, on the social media platform.

“Wanna know the time. Better clock us,” read the caption.

Those words were taken from the classic 2006 rap track “Mr. Me Too” by the Clipse featuring Pharrell.

Skateboard P also produced the song that lives on Pusha T and Malice’s “Hell Hath No Fury” album in 2006.

“Not the ‘Mr. Me Too’ line,” wrote one amused IG commenter. A second person declared, “They stole your whole flow.”

Still, many were not as surprised.

“So LV just stole a Vans shoe design. Normal behavior from a company that caters to clowns,” expressed one critic of the 172-year-old company.

Another Threads user posted, “Pharrell is a clown. Nobody wants those tired-ass looking Vans ripoffs.”

Likewise, another intrigued poster wrote, “The plot thickens.”

Additionally, a Vans fan referenced the historic beheading of France’s King Louis XVI during the French Revolution by proclaiming, “Off with Louis’ head.”

The conversation continued on Threads with more heat directed at Pharrell and LV.

However, LV and Vans were both called out, as people pointed to another century-old brand.

One person mentioned, “The funny thing is that I think it should be ProKeds/Keds that’s mad. I think they’re the ones who originated that silhouette.”

Rapper Tyler, the Creator, also had the same thought. He wondered, “Y’all know this style of deck shoe for boats has been around before Vans, correct? Pro Keds, Converse.”

Tyler, the Creator speaks on people claiming Pharrell copied Vans 🗣️



“Y’all know this style of deck shoe for boats has been around before Vans, correct? Pro Keds, Converse, etc” pic.twitter.com/9YG6hPTl82 — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) June 22, 2026

The developing sneaker battle between Vans and Louis Vuitton over the Combi, which also happens to be the name of a specific passenger van, is rooted in a long history involving Pharrell.

As The Neptunes were crafting hits like Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” in the mid-2000s, Pharrell collaborated with LV’s then-creative director Marc Jacobs to design the “Millionaire” sunglasses collection.

Around the same time, Skateboard P co-founded the streetwear brand Billionaire Boys Club with A Bathing Ape creator Tomoaki “Nigo” Nagao. BBC eventually partnered with Reebok for a skate-centric sneaker line.

Pharrell successfully intertwined his personal brand with skate culture via BBC and its Ice Cream sublabel without having to officially team up with Vans, a long-established favorite of skaters.

However, when Pharrell and his N.E.R.D. band mates, Chad Hugo and Shay Haley, released the group’s “Seeing Sounds” studio LP in 2008, Skateboard P adopted rocking Vans during that album era.

The Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring-Summer 2026 collection by Pharrell Williams was part of the fashion house’s presentation for Paris Fashion Week this year.

With all the online attention the Combi line has already gotten, thanks in part to Vans publicly challenging the LVMH-owned subsidiary, Louis Vuitton will likely seek to translate that digital awareness into real-life sales.